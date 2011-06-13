Dallas Mavericks Are 2011 NBA Champs

The Dallas Mavericks are your 2010-11 NBA Champions after beating the Miami Heat 105-95 last night in Florida. The Mavs capitalized on Miami’s poor free throw shooting and turnovers in the second half, while knocking down big shot after big shot to seal the first championship in franchise history.

Dirk Nowitzki struggled for much of the game, going 9-27 from the field to finish with 21 points, but he knocked down multiple huge jumpers down the stretch, including two baskets with less than a minute to go to effectively seal the deal for his team. After averaging more than 26 points and almost 10 boards per game throughout the series, Dirk was named series MVP.



Jason Terry was incredible for Dallas, scoring 27 points, going 11-16 from the field. He carried the Mavs in the first half while Dirk was struggling and continued to make big play after big play. No way the Mavs win this game without Terry’s monster performance, especially in the first half.

On the Miami front, newspapers and blogs will undoubtedly be all over LeBron tomorrow for not doing more in the second half. James finished with 21 points, but only seven of them came after the break.

It will be interesting to see who else the blogosphere jumps on to pass blame in the coming days and weeks, as well as any infighting that arises once the dust clears from this series.

