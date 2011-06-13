Dallas Mavericks Are 2011 NBA Champs

The Dallas Mavericks are your 2010-11 NBA Champions after beating the Miami Heat 105-95 last night in Florida. The Mavs capitalized on Miami’s poor free throw shooting and turnovers in the second half, while knocking down big shot after big shot to seal the first championship in franchise history.
Dirk Nowitzki struggled for much of the game, going 9-27 from the field to finish with 21 points, but he knocked down multiple huge jumpers down the stretch, including two baskets with less than a minute to go to effectively seal the deal for his team. After averaging more than 26 points and almost 10 boards per game throughout the series, Dirk was named series MVP.
Jason Terry was incredible for Dallas, scoring 27 points, going 11-16 from the field. He carried the Mavs in the first half while Dirk was struggling and continued to make big play after big play. No way the Mavs win this game without Terry’s monster performance, especially in the first half.
On the Miami front, newspapers and blogs will undoubtedly be all over LeBron tomorrow for not doing more in the second half. James finished with 21 points, but only seven of them came after the break.
It will be interesting to see who else the blogosphere jumps on to pass blame in the coming days and weeks, as well as any infighting that arises once the dust clears from this series.
We will have much more detailed analysis and breakdown in SMACK, and will be all over the fallout here on dimemag.com tomorrow.
Awesome game, Terry was MVP of this game just took over in the first half and hit daggers in the 4th. Awesome game to watch, you expected Wade and Lebron to do something ANYTHING but limited success by Wade and LeDouche again Casper in the 4th.
Nicely done Mavs!
Feel happy for Dirk, JKidd, JET, Matrix, and other Mavs who finally got their ring after near-misses earlier in their careers. Miami has nothing to be ashamed of and will have plenty of opportunities to get their rings in the next five years. Great series.
Nice to see Kidd, Matrix, Chandler, Caron get a ring. Those are some of my favorite players in the NBA.
oh and how long before Spolestra gets fired?
Did anyone notice how anticlimactic the mavs celebration was? I thought those vets would have been a little more openly excited about winning their first championship. And Dirk… guy didn’t celebrate… didn’t even crack a smile, just walked off to the locker room.
lol how do you lose with 3 all stars???
Board will blow up tomorrow! Dirk plain sucked that first half but man was he money in the 4th. For the Heat being proclaimed a “defensive juggernaut” they got played by the Mavs as they killed it at the 3 pt line.
New CBA something will happen to the Heat they can’t add shit and Bosh is way overpaid for what he can bring.
Dallas on the other hand will get Butler, their 2nd best player back, they should have a good shot again!
The Pistons had the “Jordan Rules”, now the Mavericks have scripted the “Lebron Rules” >> [clicky.me] . . . the blueprint to stopping Lebron James.
‘Grats to Dallas. Score one for the old guys.
The whole damn world is a better place.
Barkley, Ewing, Stockton, Malone, Iverson, James
Rashard, Yi, Frye, Radmanovic, Bargnani, Bosh
Dirk earned his ring and he was the real closer tonight. He has had to wait on long time for his ring, longer than other superstars. Congrats Dirk, J-Kidd and Co.
First off, congrats to Dirk and Kidd, they deserve this championship. Even Terry deserves praise for backing up the talk. Stevenson and Cardinal can suck a high hard one though.
In games 1-4, I thought Miami was giving games away. In games 5-6, Dallas took Miami’s lunch money, slapped their mama, peed in their drinks, etc. All Miami really needs is a low post threat (Nene?) and they’re good.
I hope people realize that if they cheered for Dallas because they hate Miami, they jumped on a bandwagon too.
Anyone notice how Bosh was the best of the “Big 3” tonight? He’s going to probably catch flack for crying though.
I think he was a little emotional he covered his face with his jersey a bit. Probably couldnt believe it and still in shock. For all the bitchin and yellin he did at terry over the years he better thank his ass for tonights game. Any chance he inks another trophy on his body for another run?
And with the lockout looming, could dallas be the longest reigning champs ever??
Miami will win next year….. Hahaha Jason KIDDing!!!!!
But props to Bosh for putting in the best game of any of the Big Three tonight.
great read @Shock Exchange
Lebron needs to go back to the drawing bored. he needs to start developing a midrange game, a post game and learning to move with out the ball. he constantly disappears when he doesn’t have the ball usually standing around and not being seen. he also make ssome of the worse shot selections i’ve ever seen from a super star with obvious physical advantages. he constantly takes off balance shots and goes for deep 24 footers when he should step in for 15 to 18 footers.
the Mavs deserved this one! they played excellent team ball and i gotta say that this chip enhances the legacy of dirk and j.kidd
congratz to mavs. i’m so happy for dirk and kidd. if my lakers couldn’t win it all, i’m glad mavs took the ring. hopefully this miami bandwagon will stop now
I almost cried today. Thanks Dallas.
There’s only one Cuban partying in Miami tonight HAHAHAHAHA
And he’s rocking Matisyahu – “King Without A Crown”
Jason Terry was a monster, and for one day he is my hero for beating the Heat. He’s still a douche though
DAMN MIAMI! Miami had this series in the bag. They not ready yet, maybe next year. Maybe Lebron James learns to be an assassin next year, maybe the Big 3 will jelled next year. All that bs talk about winning 3,4,5 championships is bull. Lebron James has really disappointed me with this Finals. I thought last year’s series with Boston was a disappointment.
Anyone saw that Dirk’s anticlimactic walk to the locker room as an antithesis to everything about the Miami Heat?
Here’s the real champion walking to his locker room, while those guys on the other end are the ones who crowned themselves before the season with outrageous parades and parties.
It’s just so fucking fitting.
Still gonna give my props to the Heat, cause I had them eliminated at the second round vs the Celts.
But damn, the fallout of Lebron after this series will be TREMENDOUS. I mean, even as a hater. I’m almost sorry for everything that dude’s gonna endure this next few days.
But then again, just one look at Austin Burton’s fucking defense this time would surely make me a hater again.
COME ON NOW, CAN ANYONE STILL DEFEND LEBRON THIS TIME????
The Mavs played their hearts out but Lebron was awful.
He gave away the series just like he did last year in Boston. At times I was actually wondering if Bron, Wesley and Rose, the CAA mafia are betting against themselves on these games.
so wait can i call dirk the best player in the league right now???
kobe old lost a step and got swept by dirk btw kobe also had the better team.
bron ehh nope super unclutch lost to dirk and also had the better team.
wade lost to dirk (no refs this time) and also had the better team. remember when wade talked bs about dirk choking and not being a leader?
durant terribly overrated but still great also lost to dirk.
rose hell no
paul eh nope
howard not with that offense and losing to the hawks in the first round.
so is it crazy to call dirk (shoulda been the regular season mvp) the best in the league? nope
@Ian
YOu might be going too far. Its great that Dirk won and all, but lets not go too far. Honestly Dirk isn’t even better than Blake Griffin. I would take Blake over him right now for one full season. And Blake isn’t the best defender, but at least he’s not a weak link.
Being the best in the NBA would require you to be the most complete.
I’ll give you this, Dirk is arguably the best offensive threat in the NBA.
Great win for the Mavs and they earned this title.. Not going to take cheap shots at Miami or call players childish names.. They were beaten by a great team with great chemistry and veteran leaders. Cuban and Nelson did a good job of putting the pieces together and the lessons from their playoff losses have finally paid off.. Kudos to them.. Hopefully the dudes with the Heat will learn from this and I appreciate them showing some class in defeat.. This Finals was great for heads that really like to watch good basketball and thanks to both teams for that…
im going to far?? and you think the overrated highlight machine griffin is bette?? comon now i now u dont like dirk but damn.
being the best is leading your team to a ring not the most complete. hell pippen was never the best in the league and he was arguably the most complete. dirk lead his to a chip in all the series dallas was the underdog that is the best man. when was shaq the most complete??
to put it simple
dirk just won a title with JASON TERRY as the second best player on his team.
he beat the laker who had 4 of the 5 best players in the series, the thunder that had 3 of the best 4, and the heat that also had 3 of the best 4. you are reaching more than me with your grffin comment.
Really? Blake over Dirk? Really?
haha, Griffin over Dirk wtf?
So by your definition Chicago, Larry Bird was never the best player in the NBA? he was pretty awful in man to man defense.
agree with everything Ian said, and all that coming from a Spurs fan(no joke, he really is) praising Dirk. You can’t call him a blind homer on that one.
thanks i hate the mavs its all about the spurs for me but dirk has been damnnnn.
its amazing how only the people that really hate a team can appreciate players from that team.
im a spurs fan calling dirk the best and all of my lakers loving friends think manu is the shit.
heres another one for the haters
dirk joined duncan and hakeem as the only dudes that lead a team to a title without another allstar teammate.
if you mean without another allstar teammate in that same year, better add ben wallace in 2004…
Blake Griffin? Really? Damn u REALLY hate Dirk. What did he do to u?
sorry shitfaced when i first posted that allstar game stat i left out the pistons cuz they didnt have a superstar or the clear best player my bad.
And Dirk??? Hes retaken the the crown as the most offensively talented big man in the game..
nothing more nothing less.. lol if he can keep all this 4th quarter heroic shit up NEXT YEAR then he should move up the list but until then its too soon to hand him anything more than his Finals MVP..
This could just be a hot streak that caught fire at the perfect time..