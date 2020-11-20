All of us have friends or family members who struggle with the simple concept of knowing themselves. It’s a frustratingly difficult thing for all of us, to be reasonable about our own strengths and weaknesses as people and make decisions that reflect that in our lives. The same is true for those who make up the brain-trusts of NBA teams, and in some cases it can really bite them.

Think about how the Cleveland Cavaliers early in LeBron James’ career believed aging star big men were the answer when in actuality another elite perimeter player brought his game to another level in Miami. The Philadelphia 76ers struggled to build around their own talent for years in the interim between the Sam Hinkie era and the recent Daryl Morey hiring and subsequent overhaul of the roster this week. Even the Kevin Durant-era Thunder had an overly hard time acquiring wing shooters to surround him, Russell Westbrook, and Serge Ibaka.

As Luka Doncic heads into his third season and betting odds have him as a co-favorite for the 2021 NBA MVP, the Dallas Mavericks are wasting no time piecing together a roster that will maximize his talent right away. That has been true since Dallas made a gutsy move to acquire Kristaps Porzingis as he came off a significant knee injury, but it became even more clear this week, as the Mavericks made multiple moves that should allow Doncic to be even better than he was in a close-fought six-game series against the Clippers in the 2020 playoffs.

Despite Doncic’s brilliance in that series, the Mavericks often had players like Tim Hardaway Jr. or Seth Curry defending Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. Of course, you want to keep players like them around for their shooting, but Dallas this week decided to split the difference and find athletic wing players who can fit more of the Dorian Finney-Smith mold than the Hardaway/Curry mold. That should help them dramatically.

To start things off, Dallas drafted Josh Green, who is an absolute handful on defense and a great overall athlete (though he has significant questions on offense). The Mavs followed up by giving up Curry, one of the best shooters in basketball, for Josh Richardson, one of the best perimeter defenders in basketball, as well as the 36th overall pick. To fill the Curry role, they took internet darling Tyrell Terry of Stanford with the first pick of the second round. They drafted Colorado forward Tyler Bey at No. 36, seizing another elite athlete who has a chance to be a special defender.

All these guys may take a bit to develop, but they fill more necessary roles next to Doncic than the players they’ll replace. In the coming years, with Curry now gone and Hardaway in the final year of his contract, the roster will be more young, athletic, and big.

Not only were the Mavericks just 18th in defensive efficiency in 2019-20, Doncic was in the fifth percentile when it came to perimeter defensive lineup talent, according to BBall-Index’s player profile. Doncic also, like many do-it-all play-makers, often defended lesser players. Specifically, he defended “starter” level players most often, including 15 percent more than the league average, as opposed to “core” level players. Doncic most often defended secondary play-makers in the fourth tier of usage rate in the NBA. The problem was he didn’t have enough help.