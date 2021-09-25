Dallas Mavericks 2021-22 Season Preview: Can Luka And Co. Make A Leap?

The Dallas Mavericks, for the second year in a row, lost in the first round of the NBA playoffs to the Los Angeles Clippers. In the aftermath, the team went through a bit of a shakeup, adding some players to its roster (although most of them are rotation guys and not the kinds of superstars that can change a team overnight) while making changes in its front office and with its head coach. The good news for Dallas is that might be enough — Luka Doncic is so good that any sort of progress he makes could catapult him directly into the best player in the world discussion. The bad news is if it things don’t work out and they find themselves wondering why they can’t move on in the postseason, perhaps the Mavs will find themselves needing to make even bigger changes next summer.

Roster:

Moses Brown

Sterling Brown

Jalen Brunson

Reggie Bullock

Trey Burke

Willie Cauley-Stein

Luka Doncic

Dorian Finney-Smith

Josh Green

Feron Hunt

Carlik Jones

Maxi Kleber

Boban Marjanovic

JaQuori McLaughlin (two-way)

Frank Ntilikina

Eugene Omoruyi (two-way)

Kristaps Porzingis

Dwight Powell

Tyrell Terry

Projected Vegas Win Total: 47.5 wins

Biggest Addition: Reggie Bullock

Bullock comes to Dallas after a strong stint with the New York Knicks. The team places a premium on the guys they put around Luka Doncic, and Bullock is the kind of three-and-D threat who should be able to thrive next to the All-NBA playmaker. If he can meet the shooting benchmarks he hit with the Knicks last season — 44.2 percent of his field goals, 41 percent of his threes, 90.9 percent of his free throws — he’s going to fit like a glove in his new digs.

Biggest Loss: Rick Carlisle

While the biggest loss to the roster is probably Josh Richardson, he never seemed to quite fit. As such, the biggest loss is probably Carlisle, who left the team on his own accord and before deciding to return to the Indiana Pacers as head coach. There had been plenty of rumors about Carlisle butting heads with Luka Doncic, but the dude knows how to coach up a team and win games. In his place is Jason Kidd, whose head coaching career has been less-than-stellar. Has he grown enough as a coach during his time as an assistant with the Lakers that he can make this work? Or will the Mavs find themselves wishing they were able to make things work with Carlisle?

Biggest Question: Can Kristaps Porzingis be the No. 2 the Mavs imagined when they got him?

A whole lot of people got jokes off last postseason about Kristaps Porzingis being a throw-in in the trade that brought Tim Hardaway Jr. to Dallas. This is absolutely not a knock on Hardaway, who is a very good basketball player, but considering Porzingis got a hefty payday after the trade and was viewed as the guy who would take over games alongside Doncic, it’s a bit eyebrow-raising.