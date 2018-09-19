The Results Of The Mavericks’ Investigation Into Workplace Misconduct Have Been Released

Back in February, a bombshell report dropped regarding workplace misconduct and sexual harassment in the front office of the Dallas Mavericks. In response, the organization has hired a new CEO, Cynthia Marshall, and an investigation regarding the allegations made in the report, which described the Mavericks’ front office as “a real-life Animal House,” was launched.

The investigation has gone on for several months, but on Wednesday afternoon, the results were made public. The NBA’s findings also reportedly includes that the Mavericks organization included “serious workplace misconduct by former and current employees,” and “improper or ineffective management.” Beyond that, the league’s final report indicates 15 current and former employees were able to substantiate claims centering on inappropriate behavior from former Mavericks president and CEO Terdema Ussery.

