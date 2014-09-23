Dallas Mavericks Unveil Fan-Created Alternate Uniforms For 2015-2016

#Style – Kicks and Gear
09.23.14 4 years ago 2 Comments

We had no idea Big D took such pride in its skyline, but still think these new, fan-designed Dallas Mavericks alternate uniforms look pretty, pretty good.

These sick duds are the result of a crowd-sourcing project Mark Cuban initiated in May 2013. Dallas area brand-designer Geoff Case submitted the winning proposal for the contest, which was voted on by his fellow fans.

We think these look awesome. So great, in fact, we wish Dirk Nowitzki and company were donning them this season. Alas, we’ll have to wait to see these kits on the hardwood until next year.

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear
TAGSdallas mavericksStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP