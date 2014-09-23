Dallas Mavericks Unveil Fan-Created Alternate Uniforms For 2015-2016

We had no idea Big D took such pride in its skyline, but still think these new, fan-designed Dallas Mavericks alternate uniforms look pretty, pretty good.
These sick duds are the result of a crowd-sourcing project Mark Cuban initiated in May 2013. Dallas area brand-designer Geoff Case submitted the winning proposal for the contest, which was voted on by his fellow fans.
We think these look awesome. So great, in fact, we wish Dirk Nowitzki and company were donning them this season. Alas, we’ll have to wait to see these kits on the hardwood until next year.
What do you think?
No offense to the person who designed this, but honestly, when you have semi-pros like Project Thirty-Four cannot get invited by the pros?
[projectthirtyfour.jux.com]
For me the Dallas design combines some of the worst elements of jersey design, so feel sorry the Diggler and co have to wear them.