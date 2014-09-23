Dallas Mavericks Unveil Fan-Created Alternate Uniforms For 2015-2016

We had no idea Big D took such pride in its skyline, but still think these new, fan-designed Dallas Mavericks alternate uniforms look pretty, pretty good.

These sick duds are the result of a crowd-sourcing project Mark Cuban initiated in May 2013. Dallas area brand-designer Geoff Case submitted the winning proposal for the contest, which was voted on by his fellow fans.

Close-up of the skyline on the new Mavericks uniform. Cuban confirms these are alternates, designed by fan @GeoffCase pic.twitter.com/PtsRJWdNUA — Chris Creamer (@sportslogosnet) September 23, 2014

This ended up being the final product, with the Navy version being the working one for 2015-16 pic.twitter.com/ZSxGFYgzjV — Bryan Gutierrez (@BallinWithBryan) September 23, 2014

We think these look awesome. So great, in fact, we wish Dirk Nowitzki and company were donning them this season. Alas, we’ll have to wait to see these kits on the hardwood until next year.

What do you think?

