Damian Lillard and Iman Shumpert Star in New Champs Sports x adidas Originals Video

#Adidas #Video
03.14.13 5 years ago

damian lillard

In a little more than half of his first season in the NBA, our guy Damian Lillard has already gone global. From unheralded guard who played his way into the NBA Lottery, to electric rookie making an immediate impact on his team and the League, to international Dime Magazine cover athlete (Dame’s first magazine cover of any kind) – Lillard has arrived. 

Now come the starring roles. Check out this Champs Sports x adidas Originals video featuring Damian, Iman Shumpert and the Broncos’ Von Miller:

