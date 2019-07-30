Damian Lillard Is Lobbying For A Farewell Season For Carmelo Anthony

Getty Image

The free agency frenzy this summer was one of the wildest ones on record, and when the dust finally settled, we saw a league that was barely recognizable. A total of eight All-Stars switched teams this offseason, which tipped the balance of power in all sorts of different directions and brought back at least some semblance of parity amid the dissolution of the previous regime.

Of course, not everyone got their desired outcome. Jeremy Lin has made headlines in recent days after publicly expressing his disappointment at discovering that there is apparently no market for his services at this point of his career. Lin is among a number of players whose services just have not been in demand now that the dust has settled.

Carmelo Anthony finds himself in the same predicament. Anthony hasn’t played in the NBA since his brief and ill-fated stint with the Rockets last year, and his prospects of finding a role on a team this coming season don’t look promising. But at least some of his former colleagues around the league still believe he deserves a proper sendoff, and Damian Lillard tried to take up that mantel on Monday when he lobbied on Twitter to get Melo back in an NBA uniform somewhere.