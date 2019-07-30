Damian Lillard Is Lobbying For A Farewell Season For Carmelo Anthony

07.30.19 32 mins ago

Getty Image

The free agency frenzy this summer was one of the wildest ones on record, and when the dust finally settled, we saw a league that was barely recognizable. A total of eight All-Stars switched teams this offseason, which tipped the balance of power in all sorts of different directions and brought back at least some semblance of parity amid the dissolution of the previous regime.

Of course, not everyone got their desired outcome. Jeremy Lin has made headlines in recent days after publicly expressing his disappointment at discovering that there is apparently no market for his services at this point of his career. Lin is among a number of players whose services just have not been in demand now that the dust has settled.

Carmelo Anthony finds himself in the same predicament. Anthony hasn’t played in the NBA since his brief and ill-fated stint with the Rockets last year, and his prospects of finding a role on a team this coming season don’t look promising. But at least some of his former colleagues around the league still believe he deserves a proper sendoff, and Damian Lillard tried to take up that mantel on Monday when he lobbied on Twitter to get Melo back in an NBA uniform somewhere.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Carmelo Anthony
TAGS2019 NBA Free AgencyCARMELO ANTHONYDAMIAN LILLARD
People's Party iTunes

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.30.19 47 mins ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.30.19 2 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.29.19 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.23.19 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.22.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP