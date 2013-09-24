Damian Lillard, CJ McCollum, Iman Shumpert & Paul George Instagram Video Rap #4BarFriday

09.24.13 5 years ago

If you’re not familiar, #4BarFriday is an Instagram-based rap roundup where the best submissions kick their tightest rhymes in 4 bars or less. This past Friday saw four NBA ballers, Damian Lillard, C.J. McCollum, Iman Shumpert and Paul George featured, so come check out their rhymes.

Though Shump was a tad late, and Dame went over four bars, it’s still pretty fun watching these four spit some rhymes in their own individual Instagram videos. Check out all four and tell us who kick’s it the best…

Damian Lillard

Paul George

C.J. McCollum

Iman Shumpert, just in the nick of time…

[4BarFriday]

Who spits the best 4 bars of the four?

TAGS4 Bar FridayC.J. McCollumDAMIAN LILLARDIMAN SHUMPERTinstagraminstagram videoPAUL GEORGE

