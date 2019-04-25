Getty Image

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s postseason came to an end earlier this week due to a masterful Game 5 performance by Damian Lillard. The All-Star guard capped off a 50-point outburst by drilling a three as time expired to win the game, punching the Portland Trail Blazers’ ticket to the second round in spectacular fashion.

After the game was over, Thunder standout Paul George was asked about the shot, as he was given the responsibility of checking Lillard. George stirred up some minor controversy when he said that the attempt by Lillard was a bad shot.

"That's a bad shot. I don't care what anybody says. That's a bad shot. But, hey, he made it. That story won't be told, that it is a bad shot. You live with that." – Paul George on Damian Lillard's game winner. Dame was 8 of 12 from 30+ feet in the series. 4 of 6 in GM5. pic.twitter.com/YTZRIaztKT — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) April 24, 2019

There’s been a lot of chatter about this. On one hand, Lillard made it and is one of the best ultra-deep marksmen in the history of the game, capable of rising and firing from another zip code and knocking down a jumper. On the other, the numbers do say that’s generally not a great shot and if someone hits it, you’re best to tip your cap, shrug, and accept the consequences.

Lillard was asked about this during an appearance on C.J. McCollum’s podcast, Pull Up. After saying that it was, indeed, a “good shot,” Lillard broke down how he works on being lethal from deep before giving his thoughts on George’s comments specifically.