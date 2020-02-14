Damian Lillard’s Historic Offensive Season Is The Result Of A Stunning Step Forward

Constant improvement is appreciated in different ways. For young, ascending players, it is acknowledged and complimented, but mostly, it is expected. Stagnation is scrutinized, while growth is often overlooked. For stars already in their prime, constant improvement is perceived as more challenging, and as such, they tend to receive glowing praise when it takes place.

This season, that’s exactly what’s happening with Damian Lillard. Aside from his jaw-dropping scoring barrages, his improvement is the source of adulation from the general public.

Lillard has returned from each summer a better player throughout his career. The most substantial jump, the one that thrust him into the superstardom, came between 2016-17 and 2017-18. Back when he was 27, such a leap was relatively expected, as he was in his athletic peak and entering his sixth NBA season, a defined recipe for success.

But the spectacle he is hosting this year tops all of that. At 29, coming off a career-best campaign and down 60 percent of a starting lineup from a 53-win team — including a fringe-star center in Jusuf Nurkic — sustaining the upward trajectory is more complicated. Ho-hum, external factors are considered external for a reason. Lillard’s brushed them off and produced a historic offensive season, averaging 29.5 points a night on career-high 62.1 percent true shooting with 7.9 assists and only 2.9 turnovers per game. Even accounting for the league-wide offensive surge in recent years, Lillard’s true shooting is still 5.5 percentage points better than NBA average.

Almost anywhere you look will place Lillard among the elite offensive players in the NBA this season — and by elite, I mean in the top-three of a myriad of metrics. Most people understand this, but the specific numbers that depict Lillard in rarified air are, well, bonkers. His plus-5.39 Offensive Player Impact Plus-Minus (OPIPM) trails only Luka Doncic and is the 29th-highest in the stat’s database, which extends back to the 2009-10 season.

According to Synergy, Lillard resides in the 97th percentile as a pick-and-roll scorer and the 88th percentile in isolation, actions that compose 70.4 percent of his play-type profile. Despite ranking second in total ball-screen possessions (744) and third in isolation volume (260), Lillard remains remarkably proficient. Among the 58 players with 200-plus pick-and-rolls, Lillard leads the way, generating 1.134 points per possession. And among the 43 players with at least 75 isolations, his 1.081 PPP is third behind DeMar DeRozan and James Harden.

For some, high usage in a given action is merely a vehicle through which to simplify and open up one’s collective offense; middling efficiency is acceptable because of the sheer volume. For Lillard, both the usage and productivity are elite, sparking one of the best offensive seasons from a point guard in recent memory.