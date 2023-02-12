Danny Green Will Sign With The Cavs After Being Bought Out By Houston

The Cavaliers were among the very few teams around the NBA who stood pat at the trade deadline, as they chose to not mess with the positive vibes of a 37-22 team ahead of the stretch run.

While there were rumblings they’d look to move Caris LeVert or Kevin Love, neither got moved and the Cavs shifted their attention to the buyout market to try and bolster the roster for the playoff push. Cleveland’s desire to add another 3-and-D wing was well-known, as that was where the bulk of their conversations about LeVert were focused. On Sunday, the Cavs managed to do just that by bringing in an old friend, Danny Green, who was bought out by Houston after being part of a 3-team trade that sent Eric Gordon to L.A. and Luke Kennard to Memphis.

Three-time champion Danny Green is nearing an agreement with the Cleveland Cavaliers, his agent/attorney Raymond Brothers of @RocNationSports tells ESPN. The Cavs can offer Green significant opportunity to make an impact on a playoff team. pic.twitter.com/hU3zkDhWYG — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 12, 2023

Green has only just recently returned from his knee injury suffered in the playoffs a year ago, appearing in three games for Memphis before being dealt and bought out. Green will return to the team where it all started, as he was drafted by Cleveland in 2008 — albeit playing very sparingly in his two years with the Cavs. A career 39.9 percent three-point shooter, the Cavs will hope he can add some shooting pop to their bench and be a capable defender — which is the biggest question coming back off of injury. No matter what his on-court value, the Cavs have to be pleased with adding a veteran who has been there before to a young team with very little in the way of playoff experience beyond Love.