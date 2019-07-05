Danny Green Is ‘Worried’ Waiting On Kawhi Leonard In Free Agency Will Impact His Own Future

07.05.19 26 mins ago

Getty Image

Since free agency started at 6 p.m. on Sunday, the whole basketball world has had their sights set on Kawhi Leonard, the reigning champ and Finals MVP who entered the offseason as the most coveted player on the market. And while most of the big decisions went public literally within moments of the moratorium period opening last weekend, we’re still waiting on Kawhi nearly a week later.

But that’s his prerogative. He’s certainly earned the right to take his time in making what will not only go down as one of the biggest decisions of his life, but will also shape the NBA landscape for years to come. No pressure there, Kawhi.

Still, it isn’t just his future that’s hanging in the balance. Apparently, long-time teammate Danny Green is anxiously waiting word as well, and that’s because he’s waiting to see whether he might want defend the title in Toronto or explore options elsewhere, including one of Kawhi’s possible destinations in Los Angeles.

TOPICS#LA Lakers
TAGS2019 NBA Free AgencyDANNY GREENKAWHI LEONARDLA LAKERSTORONTO RAPTORS
