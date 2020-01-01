Getty Image
DimeMag

Michael Jordan, Dwyane Wade And Others Remember David Stern’s Impact On The NBA

TwitterSenior Sports Writer

David Stern guided the NBA for 30 years, through highs and lows, ultimately bringing the league to new heights with massive television deals, expanding the game globally, and making into as popular a sport as it is today.

On Wednesday, the league announced Stern had died at age 77, weeks after suffering a brain hemorrhage at a New York restaurant. Adam Silver reflected on Stern’s impact on him personally and the league as a whole in a statement, and shortly after the announcement was made those around the league joined suit in remember a titan of the game.

Michael Jordan released a statement to Shams Charania of The Athletic, citing Stern’s vision and guidance as a major reason why the NBA is where it is today and why he has been able to reach the heights he has as a player, global icon, and now NBA owner.

Magic Johnson also issued a heartfelt statement on Twitter, remembering the important role Stern played in helping him get back on the court after his HIV announcement.

Jordan, Johnson, and Kobe Bryant also offered their voices to Turner’s video tribute to Stern.

A number of current players also took to social media to offer their thoughts and prayers to Stern’s family, as well as pay tribute to his legacy of growing the game and helping to make it what it is today. For many, like Wade, they remembered Stern as the man that welcomed them to the NBA on draft night, and how that is a memory they’ll always cherish, while a number of international players took some time to thank Stern for all he did to grow the game globally.

Listen To This
The Podcasts That Defined The Decade
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New Rap Music To Have On Your Radar
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by:
×