Michael Jordan, Dwyane Wade And Others Remember David Stern’s Impact On The NBA

David Stern guided the NBA for 30 years, through highs and lows, ultimately bringing the league to new heights with massive television deals, expanding the game globally, and making into as popular a sport as it is today.

On Wednesday, the league announced Stern had died at age 77, weeks after suffering a brain hemorrhage at a New York restaurant. Adam Silver reflected on Stern’s impact on him personally and the league as a whole in a statement, and shortly after the announcement was made those around the league joined suit in remember a titan of the game.

Michael Jordan released a statement to Shams Charania of The Athletic, citing Stern’s vision and guidance as a major reason why the NBA is where it is today and why he has been able to reach the heights he has as a player, global icon, and now NBA owner.

NBA legend and Hornets owner Michael Jordan’s statement to @TheAthletic @Stadium on death of iconic NBA commissioner David Stern: pic.twitter.com/0MZUiB4pRh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 1, 2020

Magic Johnson also issued a heartfelt statement on Twitter, remembering the important role Stern played in helping him get back on the court after his HIV announcement.

Cookie and I are devastated to hear about the passing of my longtime friend and former NBA Commissioner David Stern. A great man, husband, father, friend, businessman, and visionary, I loved and respected him. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 1, 2020

For 30 years as NBA Commissioner, David grew the NBA to become one of the most popular leagues in the world with his revolutionary ideas. He took the NBA Finals from tape delay to live games & then began every Sunday on CBS highlighting Larry Bird’s Celtics & my Showtime Lakers. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 1, 2020

David Stern was such a history maker. When I announced in 1991 I had HIV, people thought they could get the virus from shaking my hand. When David allowed me to play in the 1992 All Star Game in Orlando and then play for the Olympic Dream Team, we were able to change the world. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 1, 2020

I remember one of my meetings with David in his NYC office working with him to improve the overall NBA and All Star Weekend. It was very special that he asked me and we were able to collaborate and make improvements. — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 1, 2020

Cookie and I are praying for the Stern family, his lovely wife Dianne and sons Eric and Andrew. May God comfort you during this time. Our hearts go out to you! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) January 1, 2020

Jordan, Johnson, and Kobe Bryant also offered their voices to Turner’s video tribute to Stern.

A pioneer who transformed the game.@TurnerSportsEJ remembers the life and legacy of former NBA commissioner David Stern. (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/z1BelC2r9o — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 1, 2020

A number of current players also took to social media to offer their thoughts and prayers to Stern’s family, as well as pay tribute to his legacy of growing the game and helping to make it what it is today. For many, like Wade, they remembered Stern as the man that welcomed them to the NBA on draft night, and how that is a memory they’ll always cherish, while a number of international players took some time to thank Stern for all he did to grow the game globally.

RIP David Stern🙏🏾! Shaking your hand on June, 26, 2003 was a dream come true ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZCT7naJPcU — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 1, 2020

Today the #NBAFamily lost a legend, a leader that changed our game for the better. A father, a husband, a friend. RIP #DavidStern, you will forever be missed. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/0dColRyTOT — Pau Gasol (@paugasol) January 1, 2020

RIP Commissioner Stern, very sad to hear the news. You did great things for the game of basketball. Someone I always admired. #NBAFamily — Al Horford (@Al_Horford) January 1, 2020

RIP Commissioner Stern 🙏🏿 Thank you for everything you did for the game. Shaking your hand in 2003 will always be one of my most cherished memories. Sending my love and prayers to the Stern family during this time ❤️ pic.twitter.com/8cjos50OHP — Chris Bosh (@chrisbosh) January 1, 2020

The game lost a leader today. Extending my prayers to David’s family and loved ones in this time of grief 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/TgNKlyAKZi — Chris Paul (@CP3) January 1, 2020

Thank you David Stern, the greatest commissioner of any professional sports ever. Thank you for what you’ve done for the game globally. May you Rest In Peace — Nicolas Batum (@nicolas88batum) January 1, 2020

So sad! RIP! The NBA wouldn’t be what it is today if it wasn’t for that man! 🙏🏽 #DavidStern https://t.co/cWn91fiSeY — Jared Dudley (@JaredDudley619) January 1, 2020

MR Stern ! What U have accomplished it’s beyond everyone expectations!! U have created the most powerful league in the world🏀 It’s such a sad news:/ Rest In Peace! pic.twitter.com/PKzTKzuzYQ — Marcin Gortat🇵🇱 (@MGortat) January 1, 2020

When I was a kid I would watch the NBA drafts all the time. I used to dream about getting drafted, putting on my hat, and shaking his hand, and accomplishing a dream. He helped take the game to new heights.. RIP to the GREAT David Stern. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 1, 2020

R.I.P to Former NBA commissioner David Stern I am so grateful for the life changing and all you did for the world of basketball you were a genius that changed the NBA for what it is now @NBA #TheRealGoat — Alexis Ajinça (@AjincaAlexis42) January 1, 2020

RIP David Stern, it was a honor to shake your hand on draft day https://t.co/3VU1hG5Kfs — Tristan Thompson (@RealTristan13) January 1, 2020

RIP David Stern 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/pCgPHiQ2eH — Rudy Gobert (@rudygobert27) January 1, 2020

Prayers up for David Stern and his family!! — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 1, 2020

RIP DAVID STERN🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 — Patrick Beverley (@patbev21) January 1, 2020

Prayers up for David Stern and his family! Rest In Peace 🙏 pic.twitter.com/iCM8e5iL9n — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) January 1, 2020

Rest In Peace David Stern 🙏🏽 https://t.co/nJ5Krv6Bke — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) January 1, 2020