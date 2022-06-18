Davidson Will Retire Steph Curry’s Number Later This Year

Steph Curry‘s had quite a week. On Thursday, Curry led the Golden State Warriors to their fourth NBA championship in eight years and finally added a Finals MVP award to his jam packed trophy case. One day later and the university that played a major role in Curry becoming a household name announced that no one will wear the number 30 ever again.

During a press conference on Friday afternoon, Davidson athletic director Chris Clunie announced that Curry’s number will be retired, making him the first player in program history to earn that distinction. The program will hold a ceremony on August 31 to raise his number into the rafters, induct him into the university’s Athletics Hall of Fame, and give him his bachelor’s degree after completing it in May.

Forever enshrined. Mark your calendars for August 31. pic.twitter.com/squphykfZQ — Davidson Basketball (@DavidsonMBB) June 17, 2022

It wasn’t the only big news that came out of the Wildcat basketball program on Friday, as legendary coach Bob McKillop, who registered a career record of 634–380, announced his retirement after 33 years at the helm. Curry praised McKillop in the aftermath of the announcement.

Love you Coach! Thank you for everything you’ve done for me, my family, Davidson and every person you’ve impacted along the way. #TCC #greatdaytobeawildcat https://t.co/hG266yUyst — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 17, 2022

Curry played under McKillop from 2006-09, a stretch that included the greatest season in program history. The 2007-08 Wildcats went 29-7, won all 20 games they played in the Southern Conference, and rolled through their conference tournament. The team was given a 10-seed in the NCAA Tournament and made it to the Elite 8, where they lost by two points to a Kansas team that went on to win a national title.