A Day In The Life: Watch J.R. Smith & Brittney Griner Get New Tattoos

We’ve been fans of J.R. Smith‘s ink for a long time, having featured him back in the day in our popular Ink section of the magazine. The dude is unique, authentic and seems to actually have ideas behind his tattoos rather than just getting random stuff for the sake of it.

In a new episode of MY INK, which features celebrity athletes across major professional sports sharing their personal stories behind their tattoos, follow Swish as he heads into New York to get some work done with famed artist Bang Bang. Smith acknowledges he hadn’t gotten a new tattoo in two years (that’s hard to believe) and counters the argument that anyone with ink is a thug.

“I don’t think people really understand my perception is who I want it to be,” Smith says. “My coaches, my friends would tell me ‘you shouldn’t do that because you know your perception’ but I’m not going to be somebody who they want me to be. I’m gonna be who I wanna be. I’m gonna be who I am.”

Smith and Bang Bang end up collaborating on a unique tattoo on J.R.’s finger: a Pharaoh. I’m not sure the meaning behind it, but at least it looks pretty sick.

Another episode followed WNBA star Brittney Griner of the Phoenix Mercury as she finally got to finish the “nature” sleeve on her arm. Griner also describes what influence her background has on her body art.

