The Sacramento Kings and Los Angeles Clippers played an instant classic on Friday night. Sacramento came out on top in double overtime, 176-175, in what will go down as the second highest-scoring game in NBA history.

The game marked the first time Russell Westbrook suited up for the Clippers, and while he was hardly the MVP that he was at his peak, the veteran guard turned in a nice effort. Westbrook scored 17 points on 7-for-13 shooting with 14 assists, five rebounds, and a steal in 39 minutes of work before fouling out in double overtime.

After the game, a member of the media asked a pair of Sacramento players about Los Angeles bringing Westbrook on board. This did not sit especially well with De’Aaron Fox, who had a NSFW response to the question.

"I don't give a f*ck who's over there." Fox and Monk are only worried about themselves. 😤 pic.twitter.com/lWXY0c20xW — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) February 25, 2023

“Thoughts about Westbrook or was it thoughts about us?” Fox asked. “Cause I don’t give a f*ck who’s over there. It doesn’t matter. We see the talent in this league, there are a lot of talented teams, obviously he added talent to this team. But we come in, we worry about us.”

Malik Monk echoed this sentiment by saying, “We here too, though. We coming at everybody.” The former Kentucky teammates were magnificent against the Clippers, as they combined to score 87 points in the win.