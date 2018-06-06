Getty Image

Deandre Ayton has been the presumed No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft for much of the draft process, but we won’t know for sure if his future home will be in Phoenix until June 21.

That said, all signs point to the Arizona center making a short move up the road from Tucson and nothing about his official workout with the Suns on Wednesday would suggest that won’t be the case. Ayton and general manager Ryan McDonough both spoke with the media following his workout, with McDonough offering glowing reviews about the center prospect and Ayton sounding legitimately excited about the potential to play in Phoenix.

McDonough thought Ayton was “phenomenal” in his workout, and mentioned he shot the ball well while also showing them everything they expected out of him on Wednesday.