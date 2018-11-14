After a slow start, the Dallas Mavericks have won three of four and, at least on the surface, it appears as if the team could be rounding into form as a solid-yet-unspectacular team in the Western Conference. However, expectations were a little bit higher in some circles for the Mavericks and, given the exceptional play of rookie Luka Doncic in the early portion of his NBA career, it stands to reason that a 5-8 start would be cause for some level of disappointment.
On Monday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN shed a bit of light on one particular aspect of the Mavericks in the site’s power rankings. In short, it was a cautionary tale in evaluating free agent addition DeAndre Jordan and how his raw statistics don’t paint the most accurate picture of his early-season contributions.
Don’t be deceived by DeAndre Jordan’s solid statistics. He has been a major disappointment for the Mavs. He has rubbed teammates the wrong way with what they perceive as selfish play, the most blatant example being when he stole an uncontested rebound from Luka Doncic by putting his forearm in the prized rookie’s back and tipping the ball away. Jordan’s disinterest in playing help defense has been a big problem as Mavs opponents light up the scoreboard.
Join The Discussion: Log In With