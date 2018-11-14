Getty Image

After a slow start, the Dallas Mavericks have won three of four and, at least on the surface, it appears as if the team could be rounding into form as a solid-yet-unspectacular team in the Western Conference. However, expectations were a little bit higher in some circles for the Mavericks and, given the exceptional play of rookie Luka Doncic in the early portion of his NBA career, it stands to reason that a 5-8 start would be cause for some level of disappointment.

On Monday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN shed a bit of light on one particular aspect of the Mavericks in the site’s power rankings. In short, it was a cautionary tale in evaluating free agent addition DeAndre Jordan and how his raw statistics don’t paint the most accurate picture of his early-season contributions.