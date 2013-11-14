DeAndre Jordan Stars In Hilarious New SportsCenter Commercial

DeAndre Jordan is having the best season of his career on the court, averaging 11.8 points and 12.9 rebounds (third in the NBA) while shooting over 62 percent from the floor. He’s killing it off the floor too in this new SportsCenter ad. In this commercial, Jordan, courtesy of his nightly dunking exhibitions, gets past a bouncer to move into the #SCTop10, an exclusive club where only the most exciting athletes get access.

