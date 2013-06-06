Dee Brown’s Legendary Reebok Pump Omni Lite Sneakers Are Coming Back Next Friday

#Style – Kicks and Gear
06.06.13 5 years ago

Most basketball fans will remember the 1991 NBA Slam Dunk Contest for Dee Brown‘s iconic “no look” dunk. But everyone remembers what sneakers he had on that day, or rather what sneakers he pumped up that day: the Reebok Pump Omni Lite.

Reebok Classics is bringing back the legendary sneakers next Friday (June 14) for $115. They’ll be available at key retailers including Jimmy Jazz, DTLR, City Gear, Shoe Palace, Shiekh and Reebok.com.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

