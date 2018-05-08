TNT

The Toronto Raptors did not enjoy themselves during the Eastern Conference Semifinals against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and that was especially true in Game 4. Trailing 3-0 in the series, the Raptors were blitzed in the first three quarters, taking a 28-point deficit into the closing period as the end of the season loomed and, in the closing moments of that third period, star wing DeMar DeRozan saw his 2017-2018 campaign came to an early end.

DeRozan pursued Jordan Clarkson defensively on a fast break and delivered a foul in an attempt to keep Clarkson from scoring. While that attempt was fruitless, DeRozan made contact with Clarkson’s head and, according to the official interpretation, it was enough to send DeRozan packing in the form of an ejection.