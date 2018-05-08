DeMar DeRozan’s Season Ended On A Controversial Ejection In Game 4 Against The Cavs

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Cleveland Cavaliers
05.07.18 1 hour ago

TNT

The Toronto Raptors did not enjoy themselves during the Eastern Conference Semifinals against LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers, and that was especially true in Game 4. Trailing 3-0 in the series, the Raptors were blitzed in the first three quarters, taking a 28-point deficit into the closing period as the end of the season loomed and, in the closing moments of that third period, star wing DeMar DeRozan saw his 2017-2018 campaign came to an early end.

DeRozan pursued Jordan Clarkson defensively on a fast break and delivered a foul in an attempt to keep Clarkson from scoring. While that attempt was fruitless, DeRozan made contact with Clarkson’s head and, according to the official interpretation, it was enough to send DeRozan packing in the form of an ejection.

Around The Web

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSDEMAR DEROZANTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

Kimbra’s ‘Primal Heart’ Is A Surging Pop Experiment That Shouldn’t Be Ignored

05.03.18 5 days ago 3 Comments
Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

Janelle Monae’s Funky, Free-Thinking ‘Dirty Computer’ Celebrates The Misfits And Weirdos

05.02.18 5 days ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From April 2018

04.30.18 1 week ago
The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

The 10 Best Rock Albums That Dropped In April

04.30.18 1 week ago 5 Comments
April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

April Spinback: Six Songs By Electronic Artists You Might’ve Missed

04.30.18 1 week ago
The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

The Best Hip-Hop Releases Of April 2018

04.30.18 1 week ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP