DeMar DeRozan has been outstanding this season, averaging 23.7 points per game for a Toronto Raptors squad that sits atop the Eastern Conference. He’s also decided that he wants to take on a leading role in how people around the NBA discuss mental health, as DeRozan has candidly spoken out regarding his own battle with depression.

DeRozan’s public comments regarding mental health played a role in inspiring Cavs big man Kevin Love to speak openly about his own struggles. Love wrote a piece for The Players’ Tribune on Tuesday regarding the panic attacks from which he suffers, saying “One of the reasons I wanted to write this comes from reading DeMar’s comments last week about depression.”

It was a powerful piece, and as we learned late on Tuesday night, it left a mark on DeRozan. Toronto’s star guard was asked about Love’s piece and spoke about how it resonated with him in a big way.