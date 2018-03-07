DeMar DeRozan Found It ‘Pretty Damn Cool’ That He Inspired Kevin Love To Write About Mental Health

03.07.18

DeMar DeRozan has been outstanding this season, averaging 23.7 points per game for a Toronto Raptors squad that sits atop the Eastern Conference. He’s also decided that he wants to take on a leading role in how people around the NBA discuss mental health, as DeRozan has candidly spoken out regarding his own battle with depression.

DeRozan’s public comments regarding mental health played a role in inspiring Cavs big man Kevin Love to speak openly about his own struggles. Love wrote a piece for The Players’ Tribune on Tuesday regarding the panic attacks from which he suffers, saying “One of the reasons I wanted to write this comes from reading DeMar’s comments last week about depression.”

It was a powerful piece, and as we learned late on Tuesday night, it left a mark on DeRozan. Toronto’s star guard was asked about Love’s piece and spoke about how it resonated with him in a big way.

