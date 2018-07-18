The Raptors Reportedly Told DeMar DeRozan He Wouldn’t Get Traded During Summer League

#San Antonio Spurs
07.18.18 48 mins ago

Getty Image

The NBA world was rocked in the early morning hours of July 18, when word broke that a deal was in place to send Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors, with DeMar DeRozan joining the San Antonio Spurs. While much of the attention has been paid to Leonard and what appears to be the end of the road after a lengthy set of trade talks, there is another massive story in DeRozan’s exit from Canada’s team, particularly given the fact that he has been committed to the organization for the entirety of his career.

With that as the backdrop, DeRozan shared his apparent displeasure with the deal on his Instagram story.

Under any circumstance, it wouldn’t be a shock to see an All-Star player expressing some negativity over a trade he was surprised by but, in this case, DeRozan reportedly has even more fuel. As part of a story from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, it was revealed that “sources close to DeRozan told ESPN’s Chris Haynes that DeRozan met with Toronto brass in Las Vegas during summer league and was told he would not be traded.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSDEMAR DEROZANKAWHI LEONARDsan antonio spursTORONTO RAPTORS

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.17.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.16.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Deafheaven And Wiz Khalifa

07.13.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.10.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 2 weeks ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP