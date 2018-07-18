Getty Image

The NBA world was rocked in the early morning hours of July 18, when word broke that a deal was in place to send Kawhi Leonard to the Toronto Raptors, with DeMar DeRozan joining the San Antonio Spurs. While much of the attention has been paid to Leonard and what appears to be the end of the road after a lengthy set of trade talks, there is another massive story in DeRozan’s exit from Canada’s team, particularly given the fact that he has been committed to the organization for the entirety of his career.

With that as the backdrop, DeRozan shared his apparent displeasure with the deal on his Instagram story.

.@DeMar_DeRozan posting that he’s been sold out for “a little bit of nothing.” Says there’s no loyalty in NBA. pic.twitter.com/C0MsvdqJIY — Mariah Medina (@MMedinanews) July 18, 2018

Under any circumstance, it wouldn’t be a shock to see an All-Star player expressing some negativity over a trade he was surprised by but, in this case, DeRozan reportedly has even more fuel. As part of a story from Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, it was revealed that “sources close to DeRozan told ESPN’s Chris Haynes that DeRozan met with Toronto brass in Las Vegas during summer league and was told he would not be traded.”