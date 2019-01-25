Puma

Puma’s return to the basketball sneaker game hasn’t just meant that it has made kicks for a collection of NBA players. With its recently-acquire mantle as the new kid on the block, Puma has decided to get involved in advocacy, most notably with the Puma Clyde Court Peace On Earth, for which $5 of every purchase went to the Trayvon Martin Foundation.

The next upcoming Puma release will take a similar approach to raising money for an important cause, as the company announced the debut of the Clyde Court #Reform. The sneaker was inspired by Meek Mill and his passion for criminal justice reform, and in a release, Puma announced that 100 percent of proceeds from sales of the sneaker will go towards the REFORM Alliance, an organization spearheaded by Meek Mill, Jay-Z, Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Ruben, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft.