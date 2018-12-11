Puma Will Donate $5 To The Trayvon Martin Foundation For Every ‘Peace On Earth’ Colorway Sold

12.11.18 1 hour ago

Twitter/@PUMAHoops

Puma has re-entered the basketball sneaker game and is banking on a number of big men to lead the way as they bring the Clyde Court Disrupt onto the market.

DeMarcus Cousins and rookies Deandre Ayton and Marvin Bagley III are the three biggest names in Puma’s stable of NBA players, as they were aggressive this offseason as part of their launch. The Clyde Court Disrupt is their lone hoops sneaker right now, although one would expect them to expand their line and possibly work in some signatures in the future, but as of now they’re focused on releasing various colorways — many of them bright, like the original orange and yellow.

The latest drop is the Peace On Earth colorway, which is an icy white and silver sneaker that’s has a crisp look and is different than previous colorways in that it’s a bit more toned down. The coolest part of the new colorway is that Puma has partnered with the Trayvon Martin Foundation and will donate $5 for every pair of the Peace On Earth to help fight gun violence.

