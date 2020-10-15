DeMarcus Cousins Posted A New Workout Video As Free Agency Approaches

Everybody who was involved with the Lakers this season is getting a championship ring, regardless of whether they played a second of the Finals or whether they even made the trip to Orlando for the restart. Point guard Avery Bradley for instance, will be getting one, despite forgoing the trip to Florida out of concerns for the health of his son, who suffers from respiratory illness.

DeMarcus Cousins will be eligible to receive one as well, even though the team waived him February. Cousins tore his ACL in August of 2019 before he could ever suit up for the Lakers in the regular season but remained on the roster until the trade deadline while he rehabilitated.

With free agency now approaching, Cousins is looking toward his next opportunity in the league, and if his new workout video is any small indication, it appears he could be a contributor next season.

“ Patience is bitter, but it’s fruit is sweet. “ pic.twitter.com/pepq2IVGIg — DeMarcus Cousins (@boogiecousins) October 13, 2020

The 30-year-old Cousins is coming off of two devastating injuries, and despite what the video might have us believe, it’s far too early to tell just what he might be capable of as far as a role on an NBA team is concerned. Still, it’s good to see Boogie back on the court and looking relatively smooth and agile. Hopefully, he can avoid any further injuries as he looks to make his comeback and draw interest from teams around the league.