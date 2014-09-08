DeMarcus Cousins Asked About European Geography, Gives Perfect Response

DeMarcus Cousins has a reputation for being a very volatile personality on the court. He’s also apparently not in the mood for too much banter with reporters either. Cousins was asked by a European journalist today whether he knows where Slovenia is. He provided a very direct and witty response to the question.



Here was the response Cousins gave to the reporter when the question was asked:

Classic U.S. moment: European journalist to DeMarcus Cousins: "Do you know where Slovenia is?" Cousins: "No, do you know where Alabama is?" — Brian Mahoney (@briancmahoney) September 8, 2014

His reply is great, but even better is the expression on his face when he answered the question:

Overheard by @SekouSmithNBA…

Reporter: "Do u know where Slovenia is?"@boogiecousins: "Do u know where Alabama is?" pic.twitter.com/ddR5lkGwHq — Poor Man's Commish (@poormanscommish) September 8, 2014

Most Americans are unable to pick Slovenia out on a map, but Cousins made the excellent point that most Europeans have no idea where specific states might be in America. For the record, Slovenia is a European country south of Austria, west of Italy, north of Croatia and east of Hungary. A tiny portion lays on the western side of the Mediterranean Adriatic Sea. Alabama, where Cousins grew up, is east of Mississippi and Lousiana, with Georgia on it’s east and a sliver of Florida skirting to the southeastern portion of the state along the Gulf of Mexico.

In Team USA’s Round of 16 victory over Mexico on Saturday, Cousins played 13 minutes and made all five of his field goal attempts, finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. This was one of his rejections at the rim:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After talk that he might not make the team at all (which Coach K shot down as completely untrue this weekend), Cousins has been impressive at the FIBA World Cup.

Plus, he’s also undefeated against reporters so far in Spain. File this one under “Boogie being Boogie”.

(h/t Bill Hanstock of SB Nation)

What do you think?

Follow steven lebron on Twitter at @steven_lebron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE