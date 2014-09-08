DeMarcus Cousins Asked About European Geography, Gives Perfect Response

DeMarcus Cousins has a reputation for being a very volatile personality on the court. He’s also apparently not in the mood for too much banter with reporters either. Cousins was asked by a European journalist today whether he knows where Slovenia is. He provided a very direct and witty response to the question.
Here was the response Cousins gave to the reporter when the question was asked:
His reply is great, but even better is the expression on his face when he answered the question:
Most Americans are unable to pick Slovenia out on a map, but Cousins made the excellent point that most Europeans have no idea where specific states might be in America. For the record, Slovenia is a European country south of Austria, west of Italy, north of Croatia and east of Hungary. A tiny portion lays on the western side of the
Mediterranean Adriatic Sea. Alabama, where Cousins grew up, is east of Mississippi and Lousiana, with Georgia on it’s east and a sliver of Florida skirting to the southeastern portion of the state along the Gulf of Mexico.
In Team USA’s Round of 16 victory over Mexico on Saturday, Cousins played 13 minutes and made all five of his field goal attempts, finishing with 11 points, seven rebounds and two blocks. This was one of his rejections at the rim:
After talk that he might not make the team at all (which Coach K shot down as completely untrue this weekend), Cousins has been impressive at the FIBA World Cup.
Plus, he’s also undefeated against reporters so far in Spain. File this one under “Boogie being Boogie”.
(h/t Bill Hanstock of SB Nation)
What do you think?
Actually, Slovenia is east of Italy und west of Hungary… ;)
Not the writer’s fault, it was the editor’s — mine. I fixed it, and the irony was not lost on me, either.
and it is not the Mediterranean, but the Adriatic sea, and Hungary is spelled like this
Fixed…again.
Actually it’s north west of the adriatic hungry sea
Actually, I think this answer perfectly sums up Americans arrogance. Instead of just simply saying “no”, Cousins tries to be smart, but just comes across as ignorant. If the journalist was quick, he would have just responded with “do you?”
He did not, and I didn’t either, it seems.
@spencer: Schadenfreude is not what I wanted to express when I posted that little mistake. I hope you didn’t take it that way.
@2cents: Why was that arrogance? I guess he was just tryin to be funny.
In your case, not at all. We were just wrong, and we always appreciate when readers catch it before we do. Thanks.
@Nikolas Lafleur Polymerou said it best. It’s comparing apples and to oranges. Seeing as Cousins is playing against different countries in the FIBA tournament, wouldn’t it make sense to do even just a little research on your competitors? Even I couldn’t point to Slovenia on a map, but I am also happy to admit I don’t know where it is.
I think most people, including Americans, think of themselves as smart. All too often, though, any hint of ignorance is a cause for celebration as it reinforces the “dumb American” stereostype I’ve encountered while traveling.
My typos further exacerbate that stereotype. Then again, the schadenfreude I always see when an error gets by me is much more disheartening. Still, I’m happy my mistake brought some “Aha, gotcha!” delight to some readers.
dumbass
Sorry – your very eloquent statement is lost on me.
you’re a dumbass because the reporter was trying to belittle the man first, how the fuck is he ignorant for returning what got dished out? why’s the white man always gotta play the victim?
foh
Good work trolling this forum Darren. So you heard the original sound bite and understand the context in which the question was posed? And how is this suddenly a racial issue? I’m simply pointing out that what to Americans seems “cool” is actually not cool in every other part of the world.
But it was “cool” for the reporter to ask the question.
The reporter went out of his way to try and provoke a “stupid American” response that his audience could laugh at. Cousins made him look like an asshole with his response.
As I said in a comment below, “Alabama is larger than Slovenia in area, population, and GDP. It’s been a state far longer than Slovenia has been a country. why would it be more important to know about Slovenia than Alabama?”
Huh? So how is asking where Alabama is, relevant to asking where Slovenia is after playing Slovenia in the FIBA tournament? How does local geography compare to world geography? How does Cousins response NOT come across as “stupid American” by simply answering “I don’t know”?
It’s relevant cause the reporter had one goal in asking the question: to make Cousins look stupid. Cousins illustrated the inanity of the question with his response.
It doesn’t matter to Cousins where Slovenia is. It’s a tiny country with little presence on the world stage, and he could go his whole life without ever thinking about Slovenia again. I presume the reporter has a similar perspective on Alabama (even though Alabama is a more relevant place in the grand scheme of the world), and that’s what Cousins was pointing out. Cousins isn’t stupid for not knowing anything about Slovenia, just like the reporter isn’t stupid for not knowing anything about Alabama.
Although your point is very eloquently stated, you’ve also proved my original point perfectly. Thank you.
The perfect illogical circular bootstrapping argument. “If you defend yourself, the very act of you defending yourself proves my point.” Very cheap if you ask me. Same with the situation with the reporter. Cousins had two choices 1) he could simply not respond (or say “I don’t know”, as 2cents suggested), in which case the European journalist (and 2cents) gets his way or 2) he could respond the way he did and that, according to 2cents, proves his American arrogance. You can’t have it both ways I’m afraid.
Arrogance is subjective. American arrogance is therefore something
others perceive differently to the way Americans see it. You see his
statement as bold, daring and humorous. The rest of the world sees it
as ignorant, uneducated and arrogant. By placing the emphasis on the
importance of Alabama (which is a state and not a country) over that of
an sovereign nation is, in my opinion, very arrogant.
The reporter’s question does seem arrogant as well. Still it all depends upon a circular argument.
Now that is a great point about the reporter’s point of view. I didn’t actually think of it that way.
I could picture a European responding in the same manner.
Well I think if you don t know where Alabama or Nebrasca is, it s not the problem. Europeans know where Mexico, Canada, Nicaragua, Costa Rica etc. are. However you must have heard once in your life the song “Sweet home Alabama” and know it just by name. Slovenia thou is a country even if it is a former Yugoslavian country. Dragic is coming from there so I hope Cousins the next time they ll play against each other we ll know where Slovenia is.
Couldn’t have said it more eloquently.
Cousins is from Alabama. That’s his home state. Where Alabama is located is every bit as relevant as where Slovenia is located. The only people who don’t seem to think so are people like you who think that US states are somehow less relevant than European countries.
Oh wise Troll. Thank you for the gift of irony in your post.
U-S-A. U-S-A. U-S-A.
What part of my post is ironic? Alabama in particular has a rich and diverse history and Cousins should be proud to be from such a state. It’s not like he said Iowa or North Dakota- no members of the US team are from those states.
If anything, the way you’re attacking me for bringing up a legitimate point means that you don’t have a good response to back yourself.
I revel in your arrogance. Where do I begin with your last post?
1). What is legitimate about stating that Alabama is a proud State to be born into (of which he has no choice in the matter) over any other? You realise you have now arrogantly insulted people from Iowa and North Dakota?
2). The fact Cousins stated Alabama in his retort, now leads me to believe his geographical skills are so bad, he chose the only thing he knows. He could have said Canada, Mexico or any other COUNTRY, but he named a STATE in the US. Possibly the only STATE he knows.
3). You are now suggesting a STATE in a COUNTRY should be just a “relevant” as COUNTRIES in Europe. That “BelligerentPoorEurope(ans)” should be better versed in the 50 States of the US, over the 190+ countries in the world. Please explain how this is not an arrogant claim.
1. Being born in Alabama and being able to represent his state in an international tournament like this is the very definition of pride. It may seem like I’m insulting the good people of Iowa and North Dakota but the fact is that neither of those states have fielded any players for this competition.
2. Cousins realized that he was being asked the question because it was RELEVANT to the game (not because the reporter was asking the location of some random country, which it seems like you’re implying). Cousins, being from Alabama, logically responded by asking if the reporter knew where he was from. Because by the reporter’s logic, it was relevant.
3. US States are sovereign territories. I don’t expect you to know this but this country was built on sovereign states acting together for their collective interests. State law often trumps Federal law in many de facto situations. Furthermore, many US states, including Alabama, ARE more relevant than many European nations. In this particular case, Alabama is older than Slovenia, twice as big as Slovenia, and has twice as many people with a much larger GDP than Slovenia.
Basically, it’s more relevant in every way people have historically gauged relevance.
Finally, nothing I’ve said so far gives off an air of arrogance. If anything, your obsession with that word seems to imply an underlying discomfort with it. It feel like you’re projecting your insecurities of it onto me.
Thank you for the history lesson. Arrogance is subjective. Your statement saying that nothing you’ve said “gives off an air of arrogance” is interesting in itself. How can you perceive what others understand from that statement?
And now it looks like Dime has uncovered some interesting material on Cousins.
[dimemag.com]
So it appears that it’s not American arrogance, just that Cousins comes off as arrogant, regardless of the country he is from. So in your words, it’s probably Alabama arrogance as this is more relevant than an entire country.
Alabama is larger than Slovenia in area, population, and GDP. It’s been a state far longer than Slovenia has been a country. why would it be more important to know about Slovenia than Alabama?