Denver Nuggets Holiday Wishlist: A Return to Form From Jokic

The Denver Nuggets experienced something of a breakout in 2018-19, winning 54 games and reaching the second round of the playoffs. While the team’s exit was relatively disappointing against the Portland Trail Blazers, there was plenty to look forward to in Denver, especially when considering the team’s overall youth and talent. The 2019-20 campaign hasn’t been all sunshine and rainbows, though, as increased expectations have almost created more doubt about the Nuggets.

As part of our Holiday Wishlist series, we’ll take a glance at what the Nuggets should be hoping to unearth this holiday season, both with what is already on the roster and what could arrive from the outside.

#1: Consistency

There are plenty of streaky teams in the NBA but the Nuggets might have the mantle for the streakiest. Denver already has four distinct winning streaks this season but, in between them, the Nuggets have some maddening low points. Some of that comes down to the team’s best player (we’ll get to him shortly) but Denver’s offense has been weirdly shaky.

After three straight seasons with comfortable top-10 finishes in offensive rating, the Nuggets are now sitting in the middle of the pack. Their defense has improved to a top-five baseline but, in truth, there is some question about whether that can sustain. Denver needs to find its overall consistency and the offensive side of the ball is the culprit, as strange as that seems given their recent history.

#2: Another top-tier option

For a long, long time, the Nuggets have been discussed as a team that “has a trade to make.” The roster, as presently constructed, is coherently built around Nikola Jokic but the Nuggets don’t have the traditional makeup of a title contender. Some of that comes down to where you fall on Jamal Murray but, after securing the bag this off-season, Murray hasn’t taken a tangible leap forward. As such, he’s a strongly below-average No. 2 option when compared to other top-flight teams.

It might be unlikely to actually happen, but the Nuggets do have the firepower to make a big swing. Unless the market takes an unexpected shift, it seems far-fetched to think that Denver can supplant Murray as the No. 2 option with a trade. However, the Nuggets just need more offensive firepower. Will Barton is having a nice season but he isn’t an ideal small forward option. Gary Harris is struggling. Denver could really use an infusion of offensive talent.

#3: The return of the “old” Nikola Jokic

It’s been a bit of a struggle for Jokic this season. That isn’t to say that he isn’t a fantastic player but, in the first month-plus, the 24-year-old struggled mightily when compared to his previous baseline. While Denver’s offensive struggles weren’t entirely tied to Jokic, his performance certainly had an effect and, with the way the Nuggets have constructed their roster, the team simply can’t afford anything short of All-Star performance from the center.

In a recent seven-game sample, Jokic has averaged 22.9 points on 57 percent shooting and that provides real optimism that he can turn the ship around. Still, there is no margin for error. The Nuggets simply aren’t going to achieve any of their lofty goals unless Jokic performs at an elite level.