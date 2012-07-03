Deron Williams Will Stay With The Nets, Deron Williams Reports

Deron Williams is staying with the Nets, and he’ll get a five-year deal to do so. The (still) Nets guard Tweeted at 7:03 p.m. Eastern on Tuesday that he “made a very tough decision today” and attached a photo of the Brooklyn Nets’ logo. Later, Yahoo! Sports reported the deal would be worth $100 million, and subsequent reports have listed the contract as being $98,772,321.

The deal ended days of speculation whether he would choose Dallas or Brooklyn as his team. Williams went to high school in The Colony, Texas, which is a suburb just north of Dallas. Before his meetings with both teams on Monday, he had told reporters that he was favoring one team, but wouldn’t disclose which it was.

Made a very tough decision today…. lockerz.com/s/222071318 â€” Deron Williams (@DeronWilliams) July 3, 2012

We still might not know if the Nets were the “favored” team going in, and we don’t yet know how much the agreement to acquire Joe Johnson from Atlanta had to do with the decision. If Williams’ signing had fallen through, Yahoo reported, the Nets were going to make a run at Goran Dragic. And now, if a trade falls through with Dwight Howard from Orlando (feasibly sending most players not named Joe Johnson and Williams to get him), Billy King and the Nets will stick with Kris Humphries in the post. Atlanta shipped Johnson to Brooklyn to make its own cap space for Howard in 2013 free agency.

What do you think of the decision?

