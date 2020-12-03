For over a decade, Derrick Rose has partnered with adidas on signature shoes, and the new D Rose 11 takes things back to Rose’s roots with four new colorways inspired by the 2011 NBA MVP’s hometown of Chicago.

The new colorways — called Sweet Home Chicago, Fast Don’t Lie, Brenda, and Family First — maintain the light handle of Rose’s past adidas sneakers but tell different parts of Rose’s story from Chicago on through the NBA.

The Fast Don’t Lie colorway is fully neon, harking back to his first 50-point game and the explosiveness with which he’s always played. Rose wants to show that his shine hasn’t faded, which is why these shoes are so bright.

The Family First colorway is a more subdued black and white with a multicolor outsole, signifying Rose’s commitment to his mother, his brothers and sisters, and his children.

The four initial colorways go on sale this Saturday, Dec. 5, and more colorways of the D Rose 11 are expected to be announced in the future.

Rose will return to the Detroit Pistons this season and plug in as one of the main scorers on a team that will look a lot different in 2021, though he could be a trade candidate before the deadline as he continues to perform well on the court even late in his NBA career.