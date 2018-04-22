Derrick Rose Sparked Minnesota’s First Playoff Win In Nearly 14 Years

Getty Image

There will not be a sweep for the Houston Rockets in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Minnesota Timberwolves battled back on Saturday, beating the Rockets at home to bring the series to 2-1.

Jimmy Butler and Karl-Anthony Towns were solid for the Timberwolves, but it was Derrick Rose who sparked Minnesota off the bench. Rose had 17 points off the bench in the win, which was the Timberwolves first playoff victory in nearly 14 years.

Minnesota beat the Rockets 121-105 at home in a game that was perhaps closer than the final score indicated. The Timberwolves led by double digits for much of the fourth quarter, but they cut it to nine with about eight minutes to play. Minnesota, however, responded with a 9-0 run in 52 seconds and they cruised the rest of the way to a win that put the series back within reach.