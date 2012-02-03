Derrick Rose Takes A Bite Out Of The Big Apple; Timofey Mozgov Gets Revenge

There’s no grander stage than Madison Square Garden, and Derrick Rose shined like stars should in NYC as Chicago bounced the Knicks, 105-102. The basics first: 32 points, 13 assists. What left you gasping: a blow-by Toney Douglas dunk in the third, a deke of Tyson Chandler at the rim a little later. The capper, however, was a layup where he avoided Chandler, Amar’e Stoudemire and Jared Jeffries driving through the lane while playing hide-and-seek with the ball around his head. Spike Lee, dressed to the hilt in a Lawrence Taylor Giants jersey, even stood up for that one. If you broke down the number of fans shaking their head in the “how did he just do that?” variety, Rose would lead the league … We all know the back page of the New York Post will be about the Knicks not coming through, but cheer up Garden fans, STAT went for a season-high 34 points and 11 boards. When he and Chandler (nine points, eight boards) traded power dunks in the second half, all of a sudden you remembered there was a crowd at MSG and that Stoudemire’s knees still have pop. Carmelo (26 points) was less memorable … The Tim Duncan of not so long ago showed up again in San Antonio for the Spurs’ 93-81 win over New Orleans. Gregg Popovich said that after Duncan scored 25 against Houston (he had 19 and nine last night in 22 minutes), he wants to keep some tread on Duncan’s tires by playing him more selectively. Playing the Hornets is the perfect time to do that. Tony Parker continued the vintage south Texas show with 18 points … Yes, Utah’s Gordon Hayward showed his face tonight against Golden State after last night’s ridiculous, fast-break block by Blake Griffin. He even led the Jazz with 21 points, but the Warriors won 119-101 at home. Steph Curry (29 points, 12 assists) was a showman with the ball. He whipped a left-hand no-look to Monta Ellis (33 points) on the break in the second, then threw a three-quarter oop to Ellis in the second half … In Atlanta it was cause to celebrate because Memphis won there for the first time in six years. It’s a little hard to believe considering the Phillips Arena crowd isn’t exactly vocal or full â€” or even have a Clipper Darrell character â€” and the Hawks have been so-so in that stretch. Whatever Lionel Hollins‘ crew said tonight, they made like Sherman’s March to the Sea and burned down the Hawks, off a 4-1 road trip, frighteningly easy, 96-77 … The Grizz were up 30 at one point after the Hawks, down just 10 at the break, didn’t score on their first seven shots of the second half. Meanwhile, Rudy Gay (21 points) and O.J. Mayo (18 points) were dunking all over the place in stretches and made a comfortable win look much worse for Atlanta. Could Rudy’s arm go back any further on his tomahawk in the second quarter? … Keep reading to hear what happened to Timofey Mozgov against Blake Griffin this time …
i think the knicks are showing what they will be in games where amare plays up to his status along in games where melo plays like himself (stud) and when there are championship caliber role players around them. fields is waking up again! keep his ass.
I’d get rid of Melo for Joe Johnson just to see Austin smile and watch Beiber flip out and turn into Hercubeib.
i’d get rid of Melo for Joe Johnson because atlanta.
yup. because atlanta.
Im still reeling over DIME’s coverage of Mavs OKC yest. The RC ejection wasn’t a kick out of frustration, he was returning the ball to refs but it flew off his foot. The referring was so substandard, you’d be hard pressed to find someone who could call it objective. But no mention.. No worries
The TNT dudes had me rolling last night. Finally someone spoke up about Lebron’s Hairline lol.
Shaq taking it personal that they call Dwight Superman is funny as hell. He kept saying he was the “Original Superman” and I don’t think he was. If i remember, didn’t they used to called Jordan superman? Maybe it was just in a few highlights i don’t know.
DRose = The MFKing man. nuff said.
Denver = Philly = the most entertaining teams that don’t have star players.
Boozer + Noah + T.Chandler = $200 Million dollars of wasted height. Seriously. Boozer was playing like Tupac a.k.a. Birdie was in the crowd and Amare was telling him “Birdie said no defense. You play for us now”<— (above the rim reference…catch up)
Noah and Chandler are 7fters that can't score to save their lives. Tyson is damn near 30 and still doesn't have a post move, Noah been in the NBA for 5years and hasn't fixed his jumper nor learned a post move. Shyt is annoying to watch.
Does anyone watch the top 10s on nba.com? they have guy commentating the plays now that sounds like the 90s. It’s hard to explain, but Rick Kamla used to do it often and it was great. Now they changed him with this old school voice.. it’s like I’m watching NBA Action, the 30 minute weekly NBA update that was popular in Europe in the 90s.
And God damn it Blazers. You beat the bobcats by 60 and then lose to sacramento where you won 11 out of the last 12. I thought you would go on a little streak. How can a guy place some bets in this league? This year it’s impossible…
i don’t know how to get this hawaiian dude off my sack.
[30.media.tumblr.com]
[www.youtube.com]
the only thing missing here is a captain planet appearance.
That’s gotta hurt. If your stars put up numbers like they’re supposed to (maybe more) and get the support they need but your team still loses at home?
Kinda looking like the Knicks still don’t have what it takes to hang with the big boys.
Rid Melo for Joe Johnson. Cold and cruel. beiber will surely lose it! HAHAHAHA
beiber newz to barbie news is where my money will be
[27.media.tumblr.com]
The funniest thing I’ve seen today… Over on NBA.com they have a picture of Rose finishing at the rim around the outstretched arm of Jeffries. The best part is the facial expressions from the 6 people in the picture:
Rose ~Just a little bit further~
Jeffries ~I hate playing the help defender~
Stat ~My bad Jared~
Joakim ~I got this if you miss little buddy~
Shumpert ~Let me just ease out of this picture~
Melo ~LOL… Defense~
the allstar starters were predictable.
in fact, these are the same 10 that will start next year (barring injury & Dwights team next year).
who should make it to the reserve squad?
@beiber
You can’t get Big I off you. Once he’s on only he decides whether to let it go. Dirk is still receiving flowers on his doorstep every Monday morning with a card saying,
To my favorite big guy.
From Big I.
BTW; remember our discussion about the fan all-star voting being a popularity contest?? I have another example to support my argument that I think you will agree with…
John Wall (Was) 96,606 – 8th for East guards
Ricky Rubio (Min) 397,456 – 3rd for West guards
Jose Calderon and Richard Hamilton were ahead of Wall, and Rubio was ahead of Westbrook.
Of course this year’s voting didn’t really effect the starting lineups(Phew!), but this shows that it is about who’s popular because fairweather fans are voting (my niece voted, and she’s 4). Unless you want to argue that Rubio is the West’s 3rd best guard.
They should eliminate the East vs. West game. Then replace it with a 6 team tournament. Each division sends a 7 man team. The division with the highest win % gets a first round bye. 30 minute games [Two-15 minutes halves] 4 fouls per player.
Everyone wins… fewer egregious snubs because you expand the field of “All-Star” players from 24 to at least 42. The league has a full day of games with a March Madness feel to them. Most notably, the owners get to prove how lopsided the league is based on how many players from the same team are considered stars in their own division.
^ Would never happen, but I love the idea.
True it would never happen. 60+ years of the same format makes it grandfathered in.
If it were to happen this year. The Pacific division would be known as LA. The Central division team would be some trash overall. All 76ers would be snubbed from the Atlantic division. For the foreseeable future the Southeast, south south east, would run shit.
If only…
DAAAMN Derrick Rose, thats all i can say about that… the kid is good.
Has anyone noticed, that if it wasn’t for Kevin Durant, then Pau Gasol with the 3rd most votes as a west forward, would be a starter and we would have an all LA western All Star team. Thats a scary thought.
And Deron Williams, i know he plays in Jersey, but how do Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo get more votes than him? I think Tommy Heinsosnonn must have been voting constantly between jacking off over larry bird highlights.
Melo is really an allstar starter? That is pretty undeserving, you could argue that he IS an allstar, but he really isn’t even the best star on his own team. Amare is going to make the allstar team most likely, so that means a team that might not even make the playoffs will have two allstars? Hahah.
I really dislike Vinny El Negro’s substitutions. The guy doesn’t think for himself AT ALL, he pretty much plays his starters against the other team’s starters, and his bench against the other team’s bench. He won’t make a change in the lineup unless the other team does, it’s insane. The guy also quits more than any coach I’ve ever seen, half way through the 3rd and he’s already given up the game. Has Blake ever played against a team’s second line and went crazy? Has the guy ever tried an unconventional line like Blake, Jordan, Evans with Paul and Billups? Imagine the offensive rebounding with a lineup like that…Vinny really isn’t that good as a coach, considering the talent the Clippers have.
While some players take the offseason to find an old school player and pickup some mentoring, apparently Blake picked up Vladi Divac, Rick Fox and Sam Cassel to work on his whiney faces, complaining and flopping. He should have picked up ANYONE to work on his free throw shooting instead. The Clippers as an organization NEED to get some free throw shooting coaches, they have three of the worst free throw shooters in the league in Jordan, Evans and Griffin, wtf?
Anyone see that flop CP did in the 3rd quarter? He was cutting through the line, and just literally executed a stunman dive after he lost the ball, he flew like he was shot out a god damn cannon, I’m sooooo glad the refs didn’t buy it and bail him out on that bullshit.
Anthony is undeserving of the All Star spot this season. He is on a team with a losing record and he is mostly to blame with his pathetic defence and poor offence which has been riddled with too many field goal attempts and he is simply not converting.
Melo starting is ridiculous (sorry BNews).
I really hate the fan voting a bulk of the fans would vote whoever the NBA promotes most with highlights (Blake). Yes yes i am hating on Blake). KLove should be starting instead, but fans want the highlights and do what Stern wants.
better end the rant here otherwise its gonna be a 4 page essay on “Why NBA is SternBA”
@Bilal
Yup. Giving fans 100% of the decision to choose the starters is stupid.
Another example of why it’s stupid….
A couple of my friends who are die-hard hockey guys and don’t give a damn about basketball went online and…*wait for it*…they voted for the names that sound like they should be playing hockey.
lolol@ above the rim ref’s
“c’mon coach… put me in, im all the point guard you’ll EVER need”
-toney douglas(wayans)
man I have a serious appreciation for rose gettin in and finishing around the rim. making the circus look standard, like Nash did when he broke out in dallas
@ ALL–
If the fans dont vote, who should vote?
coaches already select the reserves. the commissioners office selects injury replacements.
and I’ll be DAMNED if we allow PUNKASS media beatwriters to vote! they are MORE misguided than fans!
“Im not voting for him because he denied to an interview last year.”
“no. he plays in a small market. he has no business in the allstar game.”
“I’ve always like Tim Duncan. who cares if he only averages 12pts this season. based on his overall career body of work, he is deserving. Kevin Love is young, he’ll have other chances. Im voting for Tim Duncan.”
That shit is a strecth, but its NOT a far reach. if you DONT think writers/media think like that, than you need to be exposed to more.
If the Dime office had the right to vote, Austin will have Eric Maynor in the game even though he’s hurt. or maybe he’ll have Paul George in the game.
Patrick would have Lou Williams and Spencer Hawes in the game.
Christian would have Landry Fields and Tyson Chandler in there.
no, NO, NO…..
see….gotta have the fans vote. and gotta have them vote for starters only.
the format on voting is actually correct as it is now.
What about kenny smith calling Ty Lawson the new jet? Im kinda
feeling that. There really aint alot nicknames for all the great players like their was in the past. The new school players like Wall, Rubio, Love, Griffin, D Will, and D Rose dont got Any nicknames yet. What would be some good one? Im sure if we come up with some good ones dime can make it popular.
Too bad theres not more Nugget fans here theyd probably argue that Mozgov is now the best center in the league after last nights game.
Hell of an idea, F & F
Unlikely, but still… But if they ever give it some thought, they might as well realign the sense out of the divisions. It’s a geographical mess and confusing as shit.
EASTERN CONFERENCE
ATLANTIC
Boston
New York
Philadelphia
Washington
New Jersey
– Makes more sense Washington being there. Plus old rivalries stay put.
CENTRAL
Chicago
Detroit
Indiana
Cleveland
Toronto
– Bucks go west. Last time they were champs they were in the West, so what the hell. Geography still looks fine.
SOUTHEAST
Miami
Orlando
Atlanta
Charlotte
New Orleans
– Hornets go back east. Fuck the balance of power if there are any. With CP3 in LA, Bogut is the only significant one and mate’s too injured to be a factor right now.
WESTERN CONFERENCE
SOUTHWEST
Dallas
San Antonio
Houston
Phoenix
Oklahoma City
– Phoenix and Pacific never made sense. Too bad for the Lakers-Suns rivalry but between Nash, Dirk & that tackle by Horry more than makes up for any rivalry. This where OKC truly belongs.
MIDWEST
Memphis
Minnesota
Denver
Utah
Milwaukee
-needs to be renamed MIDWEST because a Northwest Division without Seattle just ain’t right.
PACIFIC
Los Angeles Lakers
Los Angeles Clippers
Sacramento
Golden State
Portland
– Blazers-Lakers makes up for any rivalry lost and Portland is closer to the Pacific than Phoenix ever was.
@Jay, imagine if voters voting for more important things made uninformed desicions like that. Just imagine if you voted for a politician based on class instead of character or appearance over morals or because he/she has the same last name or because the name appeared first on the ballot, or you heard that your friends were also voting for that person. Just imagine if we lived in a world where the government officials were elected based on the most mundane characteristics about them [Abe Lincoln won because he had a beard]. We’d probably have millions of people out in the streets protesting decisions of the elected decision makers once they realize how the decisions adversely affect their lives.
Maybe, just maybe if we eliminate the ignorance at the front end of the voting process by having people make educated decisions, the after the fact uproar will die down.
——————————————————–
Take the NBA All-Star voting for what it is. It is a popularity contest to allow fans to feel connected to the sport. Even though it flufs the HOF resume while shitting on perennial snubs possible resume, just let it be.
Marc Gasol could have posted Dwight’s numbers and still not beat out Bynum. Millsap could have posted 17 & 9 with the same FG% as Blake with 2 less turnovers per game and finish in the bottom 5 of Forwards for the West.
It just doesn’t matter how good A year a player is having. Chances are, to be an All-star you have to have Tebow-like hype or building up your status for a couple of years.
Beib – the Melo jokes will stop as soon as you stop hyping him. It’s all in good fun though.
JAY – Deliver flowers?! I pick them myself every morning and seal the envelope with a tear and a kiss. Sometimes I even go into my sticker book and put some in there. If only they came out with a Dirk band-aid so I could put him on whatever cuts I get. It would be like he was kissing my boo boos.
My biggest gripe with the ASG is that now guys have their pay tied to it when it is simply a popularity contest. I guess they sell more jerseys and they are worth it to the team, but it isn’t a performance thing.
OH! I forgot to give Beiber props for the Kobe/Celtics pictures.
@ Control
Agree with melo’s allstar nomination, Vinnies substitutions and Blakes whiney face was hilarious.
However, yesterday was the clips 4th game in 5 nights with travel between every game, he had to pull em in the third, that starting unit looked pretty spent.
k love is on a losing team. leave him off the all star team?
and did someone really say melo hasn’t been the best knick up until this point? wasn’t yesterday the first time amare has topped 25 all season or something like that?
LMAO @ “Birdie said no defense. You play for us now”
Knicks need to put a call out to Kyle Lee Watson to run their point…
All-star voting was mostly ok. Melo starting over Bosh is just wrong. Below all-star numbers on a below .500 squad.
Even Josh Smith has been more consistent. Everybody else got a legit case. Love over Griffin wasn’t gonna happen, but they’ll both be there. Aldridge(better than Bosh THIS SEASON) needs to get there. Shouldn’t really be a snub this season unless the coaches put in Nowitzki, Dirk or Gasol over Milsap or LMA.
@ JAY – Blake’s free throw shooting is partly why I can’t rank him above Love. The comedy of the Clips is that they the 2nd worst free throw shooting team in the l(Hi, Dwight! Your Magic number 1 yet again) but also got stud freebie drainers in CP3(81%), Mo(88%), and Chauncey(89%) who better be gettin the ball in late game situations
REPORTS ARE OUT SAYING THE LAKERS HAVE EXPRESSED INTEREST IN SIGNING….JR SMITH !!! who was it that i talked about with this a few days ago? this would be an epic move, jr and kobe at practice scrimmages should be televised !
also…i can’t BELIEVE people are complaining about the starters for the all star game. is this more hating or actual disagreeing with the results? the selections are great selections. yes some guys could have been chosen over others, but the guys chosen are still legit acceptable. go drink some tea and calm down. it’s gonna be a good game.
and you guys called ME a whiner.
melo IS the second best forward in the east, pf or sf. accept it.
Part of me wants Denver to get far..
The way they play is beautiful basketball.. I dont think them not having a goto player is going to hurt them.. in anycase Lawson and Danillo are studs.. both of them got balls too lol
I dont think there is a player alive that can check Rose either.. Dude is starting to go 1 on 3-4 in the HALFCOURT more and more.. sick
And who said something about my boy Nutso?!!? lol
Sorry Beiber but Melo playing like shit and leading shit nowhere lol jussayin
And considering there arent too many pure PG’s (vision, passing) in the league id say Rubio is moving up on that PG list PRETTY QUICK..
Imagine if dude played for Miami.. HOLY SHIT lol
omg…if any good pg with vision like that palyed with miami HOLY SHIT lol…i.e jason kidd. if kidd was on the heat i’d say they’d win. not even nash, but if someone like kidd was on that team….sheeesh.
oh and BI gave me props on something? woah…it’s only been a few months since that’s happened.
To me, a definition of an allstar is a guy who does the things his team needs to win. The team might have a losing record, but the question is: Did this player do more to cause wins than cost wins? Guys who are on losing teams can easily be a “yes” because you can have a shitty team that would be even more shittier without that person. Now, when you have a guy who costs his team wins with how he plays, regardless of his stats, can his spot on the allstar team be debated? Hell yeah. What is the point of playing basketball, if not to win? Therefore, a player who plays for stats, or otherwise doesn’t help his team win, isn’t very valuable.
I would even say that a player shouldn’t be considered a “star” if it is even logically debatable that he helps his team win. Guys like LeBron, Rose, Durant, etc, there is no debating that they have a very positive impact on their teams, of course they have flaws, but they are “stars”. Guys like Westbrook, Boozer, and Melo though…they may or may not hurt their teams with their play, but it IS debatable. So, can you really call them “stars”.
Mt Pleasant
I would agree with you, if we were talking about the oldman celts or Spurs. The Clips have some of the most athletic guys in the league on their team, they should be able to handle more than 30 minutes a game, which Vinny cut the starters off at. What would 3 more minutes, and maybe a very nice run, do? Sure the Clips are in 3rd place in the conf right now, but they are 3 games out of being 10th or 11th place, the West is really tough, and if they want to make an impact, they gotta be tough. Giving away a game, even one game, isn’t tough.
Shit, as much as I hate on the celtics, they had a 20 point come back last week…and they are all old men (not to mention, they might not even HAVE a bench…). They stepped up, didn’t give it up, and got a very much needed win. I hate on them more than anyone else on this site, but that is the shit that you gotta have if you want to be a winner.
and i’m having trouble picking p my jaw at the comment: MELO PLAYING LIKE SHIT ?!
love’s team aint winning either…LOVE IS PLAYING LIKE SHIT?
that is not fair to say. learn to separate team records from individual accomplishments. it’s called discretion.
there was a game when melo was on the nuggets and he had a 50 point game. they lost.
this was melo’s tweet later that night:
“I’ll trade this 50 for a W. Anyone, anyone?”
people forget, when there was a cast of contributers on the offensive end for melo on the nuggets, and solid defensive schemes around melo, he had a chance at the finals when he went up against kobe’s lakers in the west. conf. finals. put some solid guys on the knicks that could contribute to the point total as well as solid defensive system/players, melo is talented enough to lead a team. people are just judging what melo is doing off the final result instead of how he actually played. i bet most of you complaining probably haven’t watched more than 3 knicks games all year.
i hear k mart is a clipper
What’s with comparing Melo to Love?
Who has the better stats?
Who’s team has the better record?
Love plays in the west(9 teams over .500). Melo plays in the east(like 5 teams over .500).
Worst team in the west is Sacramento, who just beat the Blazers? No, New Orleans, who beat the Magic?
Worst team out east is Charlotte or Toronto?
Just stop…
no one is comparing melo to love dizzle i don’t think.
at least im not.
all i was doing is saying if guys have a problem with melo’s selection cuz of the team RECORD, then they should share a problem with love cuz of his losing record.
it wasn’t about stats , at least for me.
and i love how you trying to coddle love and show sympathy for his record. this is the nba. no boys allowed. stop expressing any sort of leeway for love. a losing record is a losing record. no one cares that the pacers and 6ers emerging is a big reason there is parity in the east cuz melo is playing there, stop showing leeway for love in the west.
Love isnt a superstar Beibs..
Comes with the territory.. look at Rose last night.. team came off a ugly loss and he said it BEFORE and after the game that he wasnt going to have it another night..
Usually if your team is in a rut you see a superstar come out and take the next game PERSONALLY.. Shit even Lebron does it and everyone knows which Wizard of Oz character he is..
No reason a team with Amare, Chandler, Fields, Douglas and Jeffries should be under .500 in the East when they got a BONAFIDE STAR in Melo.. NO REASON
Wheres the leader putting it all out on the line??? you can jack if you want but wheres the intensity??? wheres the fire up your team shit??? hes out there playing the same damn near every game it looks like..
You could say the problem with Knicks is all leadership.. Everyone knows what D’Antoni about and Amare was fillin that role nicely until management told him to take a back seat, now he dont even give a shit..
Its ugly out there lol
Id also like to point out i dont think Love is QUITE up there with the Superstars because he hasnt neccessarily proved it yet (playoffs) but if anyone is close its him..
Hes shown up for every game ive watched him in..
FYI
Minny is 10-12 in a very tough West. new york is 8-14 in a very easy East…new york were hyped to be contenders at beginning of the year because of their “best front line in the league” and now they might not make playoffs. Minny wasn’t projected to get even 10 wins the entire year, they have a rookie point guard, and their “2nd best guy (according to reports at beg of season)” has been injured, and is insane otherwise. I (and a lot of other people) think they have completely exceeded expectations, and nearly everyone would agree Love is a huge part of that. What is so hard to understand about that or what about that is debatable?