Derrick Rose Thinks He’s 100 Percent Now

Finally, the day has arrived. Still in the midst of an Asian tour for adidas, Chicago Bulls point guard Derrick Rose is finally throwing up triple digits for health; he told CSN Chicago he’s 100 percent healthy.

After a summer spent battling Japanese samurais, unleashing fury on 8-foot hoops, and proclaiming himself the best player in the NBA despite not appearing in an NBA game in more than a calendar year, now Derrick Rose is healthy enough to finally begin his vengeance.

“I think I am a 100 percent. I’m doing almost everything. I’m squatting, running, lifting almost every other day, just being back on the court after you have an ACL injury, you’re kind of hesitant at first about how you step, what way you should step, learning how to run, accelerate, accelerate while you run and while you’re slowing down. For me, I’m reacting right now where all I have to think about is if I have to get to a spot, I’m going to get there no matter what. It kind of feels good having that feeling again.”

We have no way of knowing if this is true, but man it’s great to think so. The only thing that concerns us is the caveat that he can do “almost anything.” What can’t he do?

After spending most of the past week in China on a promotional tour, Rose will wrap things up for adidas in the Philippines before going home to Chi-town to get ready for training camp. October can’t get here fast enough. Listen to Rose discuss his full health below.

[CSN Chicago]

Do you think Rose will show any ill-effects from his long convalescence?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.