Derrick Rose’s adidas D Rose 3.5 Unveiled

Derrick Rose is still working his way back from the knee injury that killed Chicago's dreams in the 2012 Playoffs, but all signs point to the former MVP getting back on the court sometime this season. The folks at adidas are still churning out dope colorways for his signature line

The sneaker features a bold spiral overlay pattern that is inspired by Rose’s motivation to tighten his game. The leather upper extending from the logo is also meant to symbolized his on-court, off-court attitude. His home city of Chicago got many callouts on this one: “Rooted in Chicago” is on the tongue (which also features a reflective logo), and the colors and shapes are inspired by Rose’s tattoos and the Chicago flag.

With a SPRINTWEB upper and more support and cushioning, the 2.5 is more performance-enhanced than its predecessor, and the SPRINTFRAME, the ergonomic ankle collar pocket, and the mesh tongue all combine to help players who make hard explosive cuts feel more comfortable.

The adidas D Rose 3.5 will be available in home and away colorways on January 31 at adidas.com for $160. The shoe will also release in six additional colorways through April. Stick with Dime for looks at all of them once announcements are made.

