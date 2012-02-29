DeShawn Stevenson, MarShon Brooks & Kris Humphries Combine For The Play Of Their Lives

#Video
02.29.12 6 years ago 6 Comments

Who would’ve ever thought these three had it in them? DeShawn Stevenson never handles the ball. MarShon Brooks never passes the ball. And Kris Humphries‘ hops aren’t exactly screaming for a highlight. But on a night where a lot went right for them, all three powers combined for one of the better double alley-oops we’ve seen in the NBA.

How often have you seen that in the NBA?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDESHAWN STEVENSONDimeMagKris HumphriesMarshon BrooksNEW JERSEY NETSvideo

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP