DeShawn Stevenson, MarShon Brooks & Kris Humphries Combine For The Play Of Their Lives

Who would’ve ever thought these three had it in them? DeShawn Stevenson never handles the ball. MarShon Brooks never passes the ball. And Kris Humphries‘ hops aren’t exactly screaming for a highlight. But on a night where a lot went right for them, all three powers combined for one of the better double alley-oops we’ve seen in the NBA.

How often have you seen that in the NBA?

