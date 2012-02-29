DeShawn Stevenson, MarShon Brooks & Kris Humphries Combine For The Play Of Their Lives

Who would’ve ever thought these three had it in them? DeShawn Stevenson never handles the ball. MarShon Brooks never passes the ball. And Kris Humphries‘ hops aren’t exactly screaming for a highlight. But on a night where a lot went right for them, all three powers combined for one of the better double alley-oops we’ve seen in the NBA.
How often have you seen that in the NBA?
GREAT PLAY. Imagine if now if Wade, LeBron and Bosh would have done it, it would have had its own 30 minute segment on ESPN.
@1
30 minutes? ESPN would be jizzing all over sportscenter until the sun came out, then it would ask the tape for some morning sex as well.
great win for the nets. it would’ve been better if odom was there, so hump could show him what it means to one’s stats after dumping a Kardashian.
Almost wanted this one to be a gangbang and they combined for a double penetration on a Kardashian. Now that would’ve been a greater play.
lol that first pass was kind of pointless, but brooks made the best of it
Considering it was Stevenson, that was probably just a really bad 3 point attempt.
Level 3 gamebreaker