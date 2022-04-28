The Phoenix Suns may get some help as they look to finish off the New Orleans Pelicans and advance the second round of the NBA Playoffs.

Per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, All-Star guard Devin Booker could return from his hamstring strain for Thursday’s Game 6 or Sunday’s possible Game 7. Per Wojnarowski, Booker will initially be listed as out for Game 6, but his status could change in the lead-up to the game. Suns-Pelicans Game 6 is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET tipoff in New Orleans.

ESPN Sources: Phoenix Suns All-Star G Devin Booker (hamstring strain) is progressing toward a return soon, including the possibility as soon as Game 6 or Game 7 of this playoff series vs. New Orleans. He’s expected to be initially listed as out for Thursday’s Game 6. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 27, 2022

Booker has been out since injuring his hamstring in Game 2 on April 19, which the Suns lost, 125-114, despite Booker scoring 31 points in the game. It was initially reported that Booker could miss 2-3 weeks. Game 6 would mark 12 days since the injury. Notably, Wojnarowski reports Booker would likely return on a minutes restriction, although it is unclear what that minutes restriction would be.

That said, the Suns certainly could use him. They are still favored to beat the Pelicans and advance, but it’s been a tight series since he’s gone down. If he can return and positively impact the game, it would help Phoenix immensely. And looking ahead, it would certainly help to have Booker for a second-round matchup against the winner of the Dallas Mavericks-Utah Jazz series. The Mavericks currently lead that series, 3-2, with Game 6 scheduled for Thursday in Utah.