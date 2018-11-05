Devin Booker Beat The Grizzlies With A Game-Winning Jumper

Getty Image

Devin Booker got paid like a star over the summer and the way he carries himself he certainly has the personality for it. The problem is now he needs to get the wins to justify the star status that is being put on him. Phoenix wants to make him the face of the future, but they need him to step up when it counts.

On Sunday, Booker did just that with a humongous game-winning bucket to push the Suns past the Grizzlies. Last season this would have been one of the worst games of the season, but the Suns are trying to show growth and progress this season, while the Grizzlies want to get back to the playoffs now that they’re healthy. Memphis is a legitimately solid team and beating it is the exact type of progress Phoenix is looking for.

Booker had not one, but two shots late in the fourth quarter to put the Suns up. The first gave them a 100-98 lead, before Mike Conley answered with a floater to tie it.