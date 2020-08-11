Diamond DeShields is easily one of the most exciting players in the WNBA on and off the court. Not only can she fly up and down the court with wicked speed, but she has a sweet jump shot, silky handles and great court vision — all the makings of a fast-rising star. Last season, the 6’1 guard averaged a career-high 16.2 points, 2.4 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game which earned her All-Star honors for the first time in her career.

Following last year’s crushing defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA playoff semifinals, DeShields and the Chicago Sky have big dreams this year. With a talented core group of Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley, Cheyenne Parker and the electric DeShields, Chicago is the top dog in the East and has their eye firmly focused on the prize this year. DeShields has had some early struggles this season, but looks to be improving after scoring a season-high 14 points along with three rebounds and one steal in Saturday’s win against the Connecticut Sun.

Dime caught up with DeShields, also the newest Oakley athlete, last week to talk about the sunglasses giant’s new “One Love” campaign, the WNBA’s role in the fight for social justice and how the Sky are staying focused in their quest for the 2020 WNBA championship.

Oakley just came out with a campaign where they remade Bob Marley’s famous ‘One Love’ song and music video. You appear in the video, and you also co-wrote some of the lyrics. Is writing something that you enjoy doing in your free time?

I’ve always taken to music, in a way, lyrically. But the way we came up with the lyrics was actually through an interview process and some of the members from Team Oakley interviewed the athletes and then took tidbits to create the song which was really touching, and it’s really cool to see your words really be part of that creation process.

The campaign is about remembering Bob Marley, his love for sports and just trying to spread a positive message to people around the world right now. How do you think the return of sports can help people have some sense of normalcy in their lives?

It’s not about getting back to normal with the return of sports, I think it’s about creating a new normal. Obviously, we’re in the midst of not only a pandemic but a larger civil rights movement in global history. So it’s our duty as athletes to make sure we’re on the frontlines of that battle and I don’t think the old normal is something any of us want to get back to you. And so like I said as leaders and as influencers, it’s our duty to create a new normal.

"Our mission to fix a broken system is unwavering."@Chiney321 narrates: pic.twitter.com/WtW0BA30Cx — espnW (@espnW) July 25, 2020

The WNBA has been at the forefront of social justice issues for years, and even more so this year. The league is also unique compared to other sports leagues, with about 80 percent Black women and such a high level of thought put into every action on the social impact front. What is it like to be part of such a unified league with players that are incredibly well-spoken and outspoken about issues like police brutality and racial inequality?