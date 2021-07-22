Getty Image
Diana Taurasi Is Practicing With Team USA In Tokyo And Hopes To Play In The Opener

Diana Taurasi’s hip injury cost her the Phoenix Mercury’s last three games before the Olympic break and all three of Team USA’s exhibition games before group stage play, but she’s nearing her return to the court. She’s started practicing with the team since they touched down in Tokyo.

“I’m getting a little better every day,” Taurasi said Thursday, according to ESPN. “I’ve touched the court for the last few days, so that’s definitely a good sign. When you haven’t played for a while, there’s a little bit of a protocol to get back on the court. I’m checking all the boxes and hopefully, I’ll be ready for the first game against Nigeria.”

