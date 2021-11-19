After testing positive for Drostanolone and Testosterone, New Orleans Pelicans forward DiDi Louzada has been suspended 25 games without pay by the NBA, announced in a press release from the league Friday afternoon.

According to the release, Louzada violated “the terms of agreement of the NBA/NBPA Anti-Drug Program.”

The following has been announced by the NBA. pic.twitter.com/YGzQgOFfRw — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) November 19, 2021

His suspension begins Friday with New Orleans’ contest against the Los Angeles Clippers and runs through Jan. 9, when the Pelicans face the Toronto Raptors.

Drafted with the 35th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft by the Atlanta Hawks, Louzada has scarcely played since joining New Orleans ahead of last season, seeing 63 minutes and scoring eight points through the early portion of his tenure.

While not currently a member of the rotation, Louzada’s suspension is another hurdle for the 2-14 Pelicans to navigate. Superstar Zion Williamson is yet to return, nor is his arrival imminent. All-Star forward Brandon Ingram also missed seven consecutive games earlier this year with a hip injury.

The slate doesn’t ease up for New Orleans either. Seven of their next nine games feature bouts against the 9-6 Clippers (twice), 10-5 Utah Jazz (twice), 10-5 Washington Wizards and 9-5 Dallas Mavericks. Louzada is far from the headlining setback for this squad, but for a team eyeing the postseason, his absence is further emblematic of the murky situation down south.