Digging through the free-agent scrap heap, and Isiah’s stomping with the big dogs

Nothing happened in basketball yesterday. Really. The Celtics are still trying to find a way to make that sign-and-trade for Marquis Daniels work (a.k.a. ringing Chris Wallace‘s phone off the hook), the Hawks are looking to add another big man (those auditioning for the role include Joe Smith, Jason Collins, Stromile Swift and D-League MVP Courtney Sims), and Linzas Kleiza is getting closer and closer to signing with Olympiakos (Greece) and making it official that the Nuggets really lost ground on the whole improving-the-team thing this summer. Other than that, most of the weekend was dead basketball-wise, with the first NFL preseason game, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a Yankees/Red Sox series, and Tiger Woods involved in the last day of a tournament owning the headlines … With that, let’s look at the NBA free agents who have nothing going on for them right now and see who deserves a job. Of course you have to start with Allen Iverson. With Pat Riley implying the other day that Miami is done adding players, and the Knicks hung up on Ramon Sessions, A.I.’s options are running out. At this point, how realistic is it that Iverson isn’t on a roster come training camp? … After A.I. and Sessions, the most notable remaining free agents are David Lee, Nate Robinson, Ray Felton, Kleiza and Stephon Marbury. We can see Lee and Nate staying in NY, Felton staying in Charlotte and Steph landing somewhere on Mercury … There are a few guys still flying under the radar out there that can help your team. At point guard, you have C.J. Watson, Bobby Jackson and Anthony Carter. Everybody else has glaring flaws, like Jacque Vaughn (fourth-grade jumper), Tyronn Lue (hasn’t played since Vivica Fox was still fine), Jamaal Tinsley (same) and Brevin Knight (closer to a coach than a player) … At the two-guard and the small forward, you’ve got three groups: (1) the Dependable But Unspectatcular Vets like Keith Bogans, Ime Udoka and Desmond Mason; (2) the Devean George-types, resting their hopes on “I Can Make Open Shots.” That would be Juan Dixon, Rashad McCants, Kareem Rush, Mo Ager, Damon Jones, Luther Head and Wally Szczerbiak; then (3) the guys who are all kinds of athletic but may or may not actually know how to play basketball: Von Wafer, Mario West, Gerald Green, The Graham Brothers, Fred Jones, Rodney Carney, etc. … And as you probably guessed from that note earlier about the Hawks, it’s real thin as far as bigs. There’s a Steve Novak and a Rob Kurz if you need a Raef LaFrentz-type that won’t venture within 22 feet of the rim, but if you want a traditional four or five, you’re picking from the scrap heap of Leon Powe (we love him, but his knees are a definite problem) Stro Show, Mikki Moore, Juwan Howard, Aaron Gray, Lorenzen Wright, Malik Rose, Cedric Simmons and Calvin Booth. Who amongst this group would you want on your roster? … On the NCAA scene, Isiah Thomas is already bringing Florida International up. Over the weekend, Thomas got a verbal committment from Dominique Ferguson, a Top-10 player in the rising senior class. Ferguson, a 6-8 small forward out of Lawrence North H.S. in Indiana — same school as Greg Oden and Mike Conley — had all the usual suspects like UConn, Kentucky, Arizona and Louisville after him, and still chose FIU. Do you think this is gonna be a one-time fluke, like Mike Beasley going to Kansas State, or can Isiah really use his rep to build a powerhouse? … We’re out like Calvin Booth …
Hasn’t Von Wafer signed for Olympiakos already on a two year deal?
talking w/ beat reporters here in Det . . . suggestion is that a number of older guys may just call it quits for now, when it comes to the NBA.
surprising list of free agents – most of those guys usually have a job already, no matter how bad they suck (the same situation as 70% of your co-workers)
…it wasn’t too long ago when Damon Jones was considered “premiere”
the League is crazy right now
the nuggets need to do something, all they seem to have done this summer is loose depth. The way things are they’re back to being a 5th or 6th seed out west… which leads me to wonder why they wont try bringing AI back with their MLE, everyone knows he plays best when he’s next to a big floor general type PG, the nuggets have one of them in chauncy, then JR can come off the bench for both because they can both play minutes at point.
On a seperate not. When did the Grizzlies pick up Greg Oden’s dad [www.nba.com]
FIU is going to be a powerhouse under Isiah, cuz man is slick talking like a pimp and will talk the top high schoolers into coming to FIU. One of his older brothers was a pimp in Chicago btw. Let’s not forget the legendary story of Isiah charming James Dolan into handing over the Knicks for him to run.
Rodney Carney had some nice stretches with Minney last year, hes prob the best of the bunch!
Hahaha That’s What’s Up might be telling the truth
yeah, von wafer signed with Olympiacos of greece. A two year deal worth around $5 million.
Von Wafer could be rockets leading scorer if he stays.
I’d take Aaron Gray over any of those guys. It’s like buying a beater car–you don’t want to pay for anything good, you might as well grab the ish with the newest tires.
Whatever happened with Shawn Marion? Wasn’t he an expioring contract at the end of this year?
Will Bynum looks like Biz Markie on the Dime cover over there =====>
ZZZZZZZzzzzzzzzzz……..
Did Flip Murray sign somewhere or did he just get overlooked?
“The New York Knicks plan to work out Jamaal Tinsley, Jason Williams and Jerry Stackhouse. Just after they fire up their new time machine.”
Marbury is about two drinks away from stuffing a bra and trying to sign undercover with the WNBA.
It’s unfortunate, but it looks to mel ike AI is not going to be on a team by training camp, his career is really in jeopardy of being over.
For teams that need a point I’d take a chance on Anthony Carter, I think he’s a reliable veteran point or Jamaal Tinsley, that dude has to have some game left. At the wing I’d definitely want Von Wafer on my team. For big men I would also have to take a chance on Leon Powe I just like that dude.
As far as Isiah I smell some kind of NCAA recruiting violation in the very near future.
Among this group, I would pick Mikki Moore (serviceable big), Kleiza (x-factor), David Lee (pure hustle) and Nate Rob (Sparkplug). And Gerald Green or Carney for amusement during round robin layup drills before games.
If Isiah keeps this up and builds a powerhouse and possibly win a title, he might just get a biopic made about him. Scary and interesting at the same time.
If not Zeke, which NBA player biopic, would you pay to see?
I’m honestly shocked about this Iverson situation.He’s worth the MLE alone just for the entertainment, and thus sales, he’d bring.
ya Iverson is lookin like barry bonds…can still play but every GM is actin like they dont see him there. I’d still take desmond mason though dependin on my team and rodney carny. As for zeke, hes always been a crazy good judge of talent for finding hidden gems (tmac, jermaine oneal, artest etc…) but coaching it and holding egos together…not really his strong point. I’m sure he’ll smooth talk mad blue chip guys into playin 1 year and bouncin but it will still make FIU a much bigger name.
LMAO at TX.. I can def. see him doin the “Juwanna Mann”
@sans Marion went to the mavs for a lil over 6.5 mill for 5 yrs
vivaca fox is still fine if you ask me. she’s like mariah carey, kinda gets better with age
Hey, * lightbulb lights up above head * on a slow rotoworld news day maybe try creating some basketball articles, instead of just super sizing their capsules!
Maybe write about which way Lebron shifted his cock Sun morning or what type of cereal he ate. Or maybe run another 6 articles about how great the Celts will b or how the Knicks are turning it around.
@17 I agree with you from a team revenue aspect but maybe thats how mich of a poision he is to team chemistry. I would hope not but its sure looking like that cat aint wanted.
Wow, what a disappointment Juan Dixon turned out to be
Damn, state of Virginia’s boys strugglin right now.
Who gonna be first to find a squad? AI or Mike Vick?
I’d sign go with Aaron Gray because of size and youth.
Also, Flip Murray could really do some good for a team.
Teams aint avoiding AI,he avoiding them.If u offer somebody a contract and they keep saying but am I starting before they sign its on them.Tell AI to swallow his pride and go to a team without any guarentees besides money and the whole league would sign him.Man up or go the fuck home.And Zeke gonna make FIU tough.What kid wouldnt wanna learn from Zeke.The 2nd greatest PG ever.(Or 3rd if u into them old ass players like Big O)What the fuck can coach K tell me?How to be a bum in the league.Ill take playing for that all time great who highlights still come on nBA TV.
D-League MVP Courtney Sims might be a good sleeper. I was actually hoping the Rockets could get dude as a back up.
Zeke just need to keep his nose clean (any drugs) and hands free (any breast or booty that ain’t his) and he should be straight. FIU will def. be on the map with him there and I don’t see it as a fluke, cause dude will get the recruits. It’s just winning as a team.
A.I. go to Houston baby. Sure it will probably be the smallest backcourt in the world but, ain’t like that would be the biggest hurdle they ever had to jump.
For real I wanna see A.I. play but teams ain’t checkin for dude and dude ain’t checking for teams. Don’t look good.
Deuces Von!
I can’t believe the AI situation either…
@5 I was mad when he left Denver they gave that experiment only year to work…wouldn’t mind seeing Ai with Melo and Chauncey, Denver losing Kleiza for nothing is weak too. AI wasn’t the problem in Denver it is coaching…Karl sucks. They lost to Lakers with and without AI 2 years in a row, just in different rounds.