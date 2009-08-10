Digging through the free-agent scrap heap, and Isiah’s stomping with the big dogs

Nothing happened in basketball yesterday. Really. The Celtics are still trying to find a way to make that sign-and-trade for Marquis Daniels work (a.k.a. ringing Chris Wallace‘s phone off the hook), the Hawks are looking to add another big man (those auditioning for the role include Joe Smith, Jason Collins, Stromile Swift and D-League MVP Courtney Sims), and Linzas Kleiza is getting closer and closer to signing with Olympiakos (Greece) and making it official that the Nuggets really lost ground on the whole improving-the-team thing this summer. Other than that, most of the weekend was dead basketball-wise, with the first NFL preseason game, the Pro Football Hall of Fame, a Yankees/Red Sox series, and Tiger Woods involved in the last day of a tournament owning the headlines … With that, let’s look at the NBA free agents who have nothing going on for them right now and see who deserves a job. Of course you have to start with Allen Iverson. With Pat Riley implying the other day that Miami is done adding players, and the Knicks hung up on Ramon Sessions, A.I.’s options are running out. At this point, how realistic is it that Iverson isn’t on a roster come training camp? … After A.I. and Sessions, the most notable remaining free agents are David Lee, Nate Robinson, Ray Felton, Kleiza and Stephon Marbury. We can see Lee and Nate staying in NY, Felton staying in Charlotte and Steph landing somewhere on Mercury … There are a few guys still flying under the radar out there that can help your team. At point guard, you have C.J. Watson, Bobby Jackson and Anthony Carter. Everybody else has glaring flaws, like Jacque Vaughn (fourth-grade jumper), Tyronn Lue (hasn’t played since Vivica Fox was still fine), Jamaal Tinsley (same) and Brevin Knight (closer to a coach than a player) … At the two-guard and the small forward, you’ve got three groups: (1) the Dependable But Unspectatcular Vets like Keith Bogans, Ime Udoka and Desmond Mason; (2) the Devean George-types, resting their hopes on “I Can Make Open Shots.” That would be Juan Dixon, Rashad McCants, Kareem Rush, Mo Ager, Damon Jones, Luther Head and Wally Szczerbiak; then (3) the guys who are all kinds of athletic but may or may not actually know how to play basketball: Von Wafer, Mario West, Gerald Green, The Graham Brothers, Fred Jones, Rodney Carney, etc. … And as you probably guessed from that note earlier about the Hawks, it’s real thin as far as bigs. There’s a Steve Novak and a Rob Kurz if you need a Raef LaFrentz-type that won’t venture within 22 feet of the rim, but if you want a traditional four or five, you’re picking from the scrap heap of Leon Powe (we love him, but his knees are a definite problem) Stro Show, Mikki Moore, Juwan Howard, Aaron Gray, Lorenzen Wright, Malik Rose, Cedric Simmons and Calvin Booth. Who amongst this group would you want on your roster? … On the NCAA scene, Isiah Thomas is already bringing Florida International up. Over the weekend, Thomas got a verbal committment from Dominique Ferguson, a Top-10 player in the rising senior class. Ferguson, a 6-8 small forward out of Lawrence North H.S. in Indiana — same school as Greg Oden and Mike Conley — had all the usual suspects like UConn, Kentucky, Arizona and Louisville after him, and still chose FIU. Do you think this is gonna be a one-time fluke, like Mike Beasley going to Kansas State, or can Isiah really use his rep to build a powerhouse? … We’re out like Calvin Booth …