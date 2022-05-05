dillon brooks
Getty Image
DimeMag

The NBA Suspended Dillon Brooks For Game 3 Of Grizzlies-Warriors

TwitterAssociate Editor

The Memphis Grizzlies will not have the services of starting guard Dillon Brooks for Game 3 of its series against the Golden State Warriors. The NBA announced on Thursday afternoon that Brooks has been given a one-game suspension for the foul he committed in the early moments of Game 2 on Gary Payton II.

Brooks was ejected at the 9:08 mark of Game 2 after clotheslining Payton as he attacked the rim. Payton elevated before Brooks could get off the ground, but Brooks opted to contest his shot, and as a result, his arm raked Payton across the face, causing the Warriors’ guard to go down in pain and eventually leave the game. It was announced after the game that Payton suffered a fracture in his left elbow as a result of the incident.

Following a review, Brooks was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and immediately ejected. The fifth-year guard came under fire from Warriors coach Steve Kerr during his interview with TNT in between quarters, and after the game, Kerr accused Brooks of breaking one of the league’s unwritten codes about jeopardizing the health and well-being of opposing players when you challenge one of their shot attempts.

Game 3 between the Warriors and Grizzlies will take place on Saturday, May 7. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Listen To This
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
On The Up: The Artists To Watch In May 2022
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The New Albums Coming Out In May 2022
by: FacebookTwitter
×