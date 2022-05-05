The NBA Suspended Dillon Brooks For Game 3 Of Grizzlies-Warriors

The Memphis Grizzlies will not have the services of starting guard Dillon Brooks for Game 3 of its series against the Golden State Warriors. The NBA announced on Thursday afternoon that Brooks has been given a one-game suspension for the foul he committed in the early moments of Game 2 on Gary Payton II.

The NBA has announced the following: pic.twitter.com/2r1t2GNlHh — NBA Communications (@NBAPR) May 5, 2022

Brooks was ejected at the 9:08 mark of Game 2 after clotheslining Payton as he attacked the rim. Payton elevated before Brooks could get off the ground, but Brooks opted to contest his shot, and as a result, his arm raked Payton across the face, causing the Warriors’ guard to go down in pain and eventually leave the game. It was announced after the game that Payton suffered a fracture in his left elbow as a result of the incident.

Following a review, Brooks was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and immediately ejected. The fifth-year guard came under fire from Warriors coach Steve Kerr during his interview with TNT in between quarters, and after the game, Kerr accused Brooks of breaking one of the league’s unwritten codes about jeopardizing the health and well-being of opposing players when you challenge one of their shot attempts.

Game 3 between the Warriors and Grizzlies will take place on Saturday, May 7. The game is scheduled to tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.