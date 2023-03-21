It’s been a weird season for Dillon Brooks. The Memphis Grizzlies wing famously had an interesting (and extended) back-and-forth with Draymond Green and he was also ripped by Donovan Mitchell for hitting him in the nuts and just generally having a playing style some perceive to be dirty. In addition, Brooks is racking up technical fouls like they’re going out of style, already missing time for technical-related suspension recently. On Monday, Brooks might have added to his ledger of absences when he earned another technical foul against the Dallas Mavericks.

With his team trailing by eight points in the third quarter, Brooks executed a nice drive to his left and finished over the contest of Maxi Kleber at the rim. As such, he decided it was time to celebrate but, when Brooks turned his attention to the Dallas bench with a dance of sorts, he was quickly T’d up.

Dillon Brooks just got called on a technical foul. With 18 total on the season, he will be suspended next game. #MFFL | @dallasmavs on @BallySportsSW 📺 pic.twitter.com/IKdhGiVptr — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) March 21, 2023

In an instant, the realization hit that Brooks was on the way to another suspension as a result of his antics as this would be his 18th of the season. To be clear, there is at least a small chance that the league could rescind the technical and, by proxy, keep Brooks away from a suspension for another day. However, most technicals end up standing and this one could be an all-timer when you consider that a) the Grizzlies were losing when it happened, and b) what Brooks got the technical foul for doing.