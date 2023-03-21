dillon brooks
Bally Sports
DimeMag

Dillon Brooks Will Be Suspended A Game After Getting His 18th T For Dancing At The Mavs Bench

by: Uproxx authors

It’s been a weird season for Dillon Brooks. The Memphis Grizzlies wing famously had an interesting (and extended) back-and-forth with Draymond Green and he was also ripped by Donovan Mitchell for hitting him in the nuts and just generally having a playing style some perceive to be dirty. In addition, Brooks is racking up technical fouls like they’re going out of style, already missing time for technical-related suspension recently. On Monday, Brooks might have added to his ledger of absences when he earned another technical foul against the Dallas Mavericks.

With his team trailing by eight points in the third quarter, Brooks executed a nice drive to his left and finished over the contest of Maxi Kleber at the rim. As such, he decided it was time to celebrate but, when Brooks turned his attention to the Dallas bench with a dance of sorts, he was quickly T’d up.

In an instant, the realization hit that Brooks was on the way to another suspension as a result of his antics as this would be his 18th of the season. To be clear, there is at least a small chance that the league could rescind the technical and, by proxy, keep Brooks away from a suspension for another day. However, most technicals end up standing and this one could be an all-timer when you consider that a) the Grizzlies were losing when it happened, and b) what Brooks got the technical foul for doing.

