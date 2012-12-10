Free Dime Giveaway: Knicks & Nets Skullcandy Headphones

The NYC basketball community is divided like never before, and everyone is taking a side – Knicks or Nets. With the two teams meeting again this Tuesday, here’s a chance for two lucky Dime readers to declare their loyalty through their headphones.

We have one pair each of the Skullcandy Brooklyn Nets Aviators and the Skullcandy New York Knicks Mix Masters to give away to two lucky fans. All you have to do is follow the instructions below:

1. Follow @DimeMag on Twitter and on Facebook

2. Make clear whether you’d like to enter into the contest for either the Knicks or Nets gear

3. Answer the following question in the comments section below or on Twitter/Facebook

The question: who is the best rapper to ever come out of New York City and why?

