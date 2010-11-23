Dime NBA Power Ranking: There’s a new No. 1 in town

30. Los Angeles Clippers (2-13)
Last week — Lost at Minnesota, lost at Indiana, lost to New York, beat New Orleans
Congratulations on pulling off the biggest upset of the young season by knocking off the red-hot Hornets, but it’s still not enough to climb out of the basement. They’re inching their way up the stairs, though.
29. Philadelphia 76ers (3-10)
Last week — Lost at Cleveland, lost to Toronto, beat Milwaukee
There’s always one talented young guy who gets made into an example when a new coach is trying to instill a culture change. That guy in Philly is Marreese Speights, who has almost fallen out of the rotation because Doug Collins says he’s not working hard enough in practice.
28. Houston Rockets (3-10)
Last week — Lost to Chicago, lost at Oklahoma City, lost at Toronto, lost to Phoenix
If they fall 10 games below-.500, I hear Clyde Drexler promised to suit up himself. And he’s close to getting Hakeem on board.
27. Minnesota Timberwolves (4-11)
Last week — Beat L.A. Clippers, lost to L.A. Lakers, lost at Oklahoma City
Darko’s 23-point, 16-board, 6-block stat line against the Lakers was the biggest “Where did that come from?” NBA game since Tony Delk dropped 50 points.
26. New Jersey Nets (4-9)
Last week — Lost at Utah, lost at Sacramento, lost at Denver
At least “invisibly mediocre” is better than “historically bad.”
25. Sacramento Kings (4-9)
Last week — Lost to New York, beat New Jersey, lost to New Orleans, lost at Utah
Eight losses in their last nine games, and the only win came against the Nets.
24. Washington Wizards (4-8)
Last week — Beat Toronto, lost at Boston, beat Memphis, lost at Detroit
John Wall (foot) needs to get back on the court and get a few effortless coast-to-coast buckets before the poor fans in D.C. start having Stephen Strasburg flashbacks.
23. Detroit Pistons (5-8)
Last week — Lost to L.A. Lakers, beat Washington
Things that happen when you don’t know if you’re rebuilding or trying to win now: Austin Daye starts two games in a row, then gets a DNP-CD against the Wizards due to matchups.
22. New York Knicks (6-8)
Last week — Lost at Denver, won at Sacramento, won at Golden State, won at L.A. Clippers
During the three-game West Coast win streak, Ray Felton averaged 23.6 points and 7.0 assists.
21. Toronto Raptors (5-9)
Last week — Lost at Washington, won at Philadelphia, beat Houston, beat Boston
All Jerryd Bayless wants is a chance to compete for a starting job, and now he has it in Toronto. If he routinely savages Jose Calderon in practice and convinces Jay Triano he’s the next Monta Ellis, and if Calderon keeps shooting below 40% from the field, Bayless will have his time.
So put 2 and 2 together and the hawks should have great team rite?
Can we see a who’s better debate between Rashard Lewis and Matt Bonner? Although after last night, I think we know…
I wish Grant Hill played for the Spurs!!
wow can’t believe miami is still ranked that high seems like y’all still have a july hangover
Still think that we’re the best in the East right now. Put up a VERY good game against the Spurs, they were just better in that game. I’m pretty satisfied though.
Be real boston is the best team in the east right now.
And new orleans is 0-1 since peja left so there goes your argument.
GI NO BI LI haha great game spurs
How Orlando is ahead of the Celtics is crazy. They play Christmas Day, it will be a nice holiday ass kicking the Green give the Magic.
Agree with ENEW. No way in hell Orlando should be ahead of Boston even though they lost to both OKC and Toronto. Both those games could have gone in Boston’s favor they just didnt happen (although I was very impressed with the OKC win). They showed their true colors by coming out an stomping a mud hole in my Hawks asses
Bayless won’t become the PG for the Raptors, no matter how much the Dimefam likes him. I don’t know what it will take to prove to ya’ll that he’s not a real PG, but he’s not going to take a floor general’s job.
can’t wait for lakers to play the spurs.
@ ‘Boston is the best in the East’ cats:
Hmmmm…
No.
Orlando is the best in the East.
That’s all.
Im not a big fan of this new page set up you guys have going, its jus a bit annoying when scrolling through and having to click forwards and back so often. Before it literally felt like an magazine online and not an online mag if you get my drift. Like I was casually reading a magazine in real life and not scrolling through a website…Jus some constructive criticism, i think