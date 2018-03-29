Getty Image

Hello, friends. Welcome back to another episode of the Dime Podcast here on Uproxx, where we have another great guest joining us as Kerith Burke from NBC Sports Bay Area stops by to talk all things Warriors this week.

Be sure to subscribe to the podcast and leave a review wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts (Omny, iTunes, Google, Stitcher) so you get episodes as soon as they drop. This week is all about the Golden State Warriors as the reigning champions are facing a new challenge as this season comes to a close in the form of injuries to most all of their top stars.

The great Kerith Burke tells us how the team is handling the mounting injury list, why the public Steve Kerr-Steph Curry timetable disagreement was both a little weird and not surprising, how Kevin Durant has become one of her favorite interview subjects and much more. But first, a PSA from a couple of extremely washed Blog Boys about the importance of stretching, even before doing fairly mundane activities.