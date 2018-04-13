The Dime Podcast Ep. 28: The 2017-18 Season In Review

Getty Image

Hello, friends. After a minor delay due to technical difficulties, the latest edition of the Dime Podcast is here. As always, we invite you to subscribe to the podcast on your podcast listening platform of your choosing (Omny, iTunes, Google, Stitcher) and leave us a review.

This week, I’m joined by the one and only Kelly Dwyer (@KDonhoops) from The Second Arrangement for a look back at our favorite moments from the wild season that was in the NBA, as well as a look ahead (as much as we could on Wednesday afternoon with matchups not yet set) to this weekend’s playoff action.