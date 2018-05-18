The Dime Podcast Ep. 33: The Playoffs, Fake Trades, And Much More With Sean Highkin

Associate Editor
05.18.18

Getty Image

Hello, friends. It’s time for another edition of the Dime Podcast here on Uproxx, this time with a whole bunch of fake trades and a shout out to ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. As always, smash those subscribe buttons and leave us a review wherever you prefer to listen to podcasts (Omny, iTunes, Google, Stitcher).

This week, we have another great guest in our pal Sean Highkin. Let’s talk about free agency, the NBA postseason, and how weird the trade market can be this offseason. Here’s a full rundown of what you can expect to hear in the latest edition of the pod.

