The Dime Podcast Ep. 40: Talking Free Agency With Tim Bontemps

Hello, friends. Welcome to the latest edition of the Dime Podcast, in which we discuss everything that has happened so far during a hectic NBA free agency period.
Today, Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) of the Washington Post joins Martin and Robby. The gang touches on a number of the major moves we’ve seen up to this point and how they can have an impact on the league, both in the immediate and the distant future.
Here’s a rundown of what you can expect to hear on today’s podcast.
- Discussing the Fourth of July, which we can do, because the major moves of free agency are mostly over.
- Everything happened really fast, which was … kind of weird.
- The bizarre free agent market this offseason.
- Figuring out what Clint Capela should do.
- Houston is running it back, just without Trevor Ariza, and paid Chris Paul a ton of money. All of those things might be bad.
- The Warriors got DeMarcus Cousins, because of course they did. Here’s why it made sense for New Orleans to let him walk.
- Hey someone should sign Wayne Ellington, like, right now.
- The Lakers’ roster construction after signing LeBron is something else.
- Could LeBron and co. miss the playoffs?
- IT’S SUMMER LEAGUE TIME, Y’ALL.
All that and much, much more on today’s edition of The Dime Podcast.
