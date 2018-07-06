The Dime Podcast Ep. 40: Talking Free Agency With Tim Bontemps

#NBA Summer League 2018 #2018 NBA Free Agency #DIME Podcast
Associate Editor
07.06.18

Uproxx/Getty

Hello, friends. Welcome to the latest edition of the Dime Podcast, in which we discuss everything that has happened so far during a hectic NBA free agency period. As always, we invite you to subscribe to the podcast on your podcast listening platform of your choosing (Omny, iTunes, Google, Stitcher) and leave us a review.

Today, Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) of the Washington Post joins Martin and Robby. The gang touches on a number of the major moves we’ve seen up to this point and how they can have an impact on the league, both in the immediate and the distant future.

Here’s a rundown of what you can expect to hear on today’s podcast.

  • Discussing the Fourth of July, which we can do, because the major moves of free agency are mostly over.
  • Everything happened really fast, which was … kind of weird.
  • The bizarre free agent market this offseason.
  • Figuring out what Clint Capela should do.
  • Houston is running it back, just without Trevor Ariza, and paid Chris Paul a ton of money. All of those things might be bad.
  • The Warriors got DeMarcus Cousins, because of course they did. Here’s why it made sense for New Orleans to let him walk.
  • Hey someone should sign Wayne Ellington, like, right now.
  • The Lakers’ roster construction after signing LeBron is something else.
  • Could LeBron and co. miss the playoffs?
  • IT’S SUMMER LEAGUE TIME, Y’ALL.

All that and much, much more on today’s edition of The Dime Podcast.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Summer League 2018#2018 NBA Free Agency#DIME Podcast
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyDime PodcastNBA Summer League 2018

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 3 hours ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 1 day ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 3 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 3 days ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP