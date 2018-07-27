The Dime Podcast Ep. 42: Going Around The NBA With Zach Harper

Getty Image

Hello, friends. Welcome back to the Dime Pod, which just like you is trying to navigate the NBA’s offseason. This week’s Dime Pod (subscribe: Omny, iTunes, Google, Stitcher) features our pal Zach Harper, who you should follow on Twitter over @talkhoops. Also give his podcast a follow @Back2BackPod, and for information/tickets about the live podcast in New York City that Zach mentions towards the end of the pod, head here.

Martin, Robby, and Zach go around the NBA to talk about everything from why the Atlanta Hawks should sell Carmelo Anthony jerseys to a story about Michael Beasley’s love of Angry Birds. Check out the pod here, with a list of topics after the jump.